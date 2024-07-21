DWTS dancer Rylee Arnold reveals ‘pressure’ of going on ‘really scary’ first date

While Rylee Arnold may be used to experiencing some nervousness and fear ahead of a big dance performance, it might not compare to the “pressure” she feels when dating.

The 19-year-old gained many faithful fans as she debuted in Dancing With the Stars Season 32, sparking rumors that she might be dating her celebrity partner, Harry Jowsey.

The dance partners continually denied the dating rumors. Rylee recently revealed she’s been dating, but part of it is often “intimidating” and “really scary.”

On Saturday, she shared a TikTok video clip as she got ready for a first date and spoke about why she experiences fear.

“I’ve never shared this before, but yeah, I’ve been going on dates,” Rylee said as she giggled at the start of the video.

“I’m gonna go on one tonight, and let’s get ready for this date,” she said.

Rylee opened up about feeling ‘pressure’ as she prepared for a first date

“I have shared the fact I think first dates are really freakin’ scary,” she said, laughing as she applied makeup.

“They are because you’re meeting the person for the first time, or maybe not the first time, but it’s like the pressure of a first date. You wanna make sure that they have a good time,” she said in her video.

“But also like, ‘Are you having a good time?’ because that matters so much,” Rylee said.

She mentioned how switching first-date conversations from basic questions like “favorite color” to deeper topics can be difficult.

“I promise you, I don’t hate dates, and I appreciate it so much, but they’re just a little bit intimidating at the start, and then it just takes a second to get comfortable,” she said, adding, “But it’s ok. It’s just part of the process.”

While getting ready, Rylee mentioned she was “really excited” about this particular first date because they were going to one of her favorite places in Utah to “shop and eat and walk around.”

During her video, she also opened up about how she used to question herself and if something was wrong with her or if a first date didn’t go well.

“But in reality, it’s nobody’s problem. In reality, you and that other person didn’t match that well,” she said.

Rylee added that sometimes she wished she didn’t even need the first dates but that she and the person she met were comfortable with each other and could “just start dating.”

DWTS star updated her fans after going on another first date

After going out on her first date, Rylee shared another TikTok video to let her fans know how it went for her.

“GRWM While I Debrief My Date,” text across her video said.

“Last night was so fun. I had such a good time,” she said, sharing that they went to Park City, Utah, to walk around and eat.

“Then we did a little drive [to see] the canyons around Park City. It was so pretty,” Rylee said.

“Just really such a good time. I had a great time,” she said, smiling.

While Rylee and her Season 32 dance partner, Harry Jowsey, seemed to have a strong bond throughout the season, they’ve remained friends and are now exploring their dating options. Based on her recent video, the DWTS pro dancer truly enjoyed her recent first date with an unnamed individual.

As of this writing, there are only rumors about the DWTS 33 cast, but many fans hope to see Rylee lighting up the dancefloor with another celebrity as they compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA on ABC and Disney+.