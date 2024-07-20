Gerry Turner, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and Sutton Stracke top the list of rumored DWTS cast for Season 33

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars is still two months away, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about who might be lacing up their dancing shoes in hopes of taking home the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy.

This isn’t exactly a new thing, as speculation for the new season seems to begin as soon as the previous season ends.

And usually, by this time of the year, we have a better idea of who at least a few of the contestants will be.

For example, last year, we knew as early as April that Ariana Madix would be competing, and it wasn’t too long after that that we learned who her partner would be.

This season, all we know for sure is that Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be back as judges.

We also know Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough will return to host together.

The rest has been left for us to speculate, and if there’s any truth to the rumored cast list, or at least the cast list so far, for Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, it will be full of interesting celebrities.

DWTS Season 33 cast rumors are hot

Every season, the Dancing with the Stars casting team tries to put together a relevant cast with many viewers tuning in.

If the currently rumored cast is even close to accurate, they’ll have done just that.

Starting off the casting rumors are The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette. Gerry Turner has long been rumored to be joining the DWTS cast for Season 33, and that wouldn’t surprise us one bit.

However, the latest rumors suggest that Joan Vassos will be there, too, which is a surprise considering that she’s still filming her season. When DWTS begins, her season of The Golden Bachelorette will also just start. Maybe that would be a boost for both shows, though.

Parade also lists David and Victoria Beckham as possible DWTS cast members. Having both of them on the show would be interesting, and we know that the soccer star and his Spice Girl wife are both highly competitive.

Jason Kelce, who just retired from the NFL and has been making more and more entertainment headlines, is also on the list. This is unsurprising since DWTS likes to cast at least a few athletes every season.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has also been dominating headlines, which makes her addition to the cast a no-brainer. We’re calling foul on this one, though, because Gypsy is pregnant, so she may have to wait until next year.

Survivor’s Parvati Shallow seems to be everywhere lately, so don’t be shocked if she’s already shopping for dancing shoes.

Bravo to these reality TV rumors

This time, we always have a couple of Bravo stars on the DWTS roster. Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules are on the rumored list.

Are we surprised? No, not at all. While Sutton might be fun to watch as long as she lasts, we’d prefer to pass on Tom, whose ex-fiancee Ariana Madix dominated most of Season 32.

We would love to see Kelly Ripa compete, though, and if this list is correct, that will happen.

Also listed are two of Jennifer Lopez’s exes, Casper Smart and Cris Judd. Considering all the J. Lo and Ben Affleck drama lately, this is not a surprise, but we’d prefer to have just one of the exes, not two. And also, not Diddy.

Could we get more of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes? Possibly. Baby Reindeer stars Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning were also listed were also listed.

This makes for an interesting list, but it seems short on athletes and A-listers compared to previous years. We need them to find this year’s Mira Sorvino. But kudos for leaving out the political figures this year. It does not seem like a good time to have any of them on our screens.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 will premiere Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC.