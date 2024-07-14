Jessica Vestal reveals Harry Jowsey’s ‘excruciating’ relationship with DWTS pro Rylee Arnold contributed to their split

Jessica Vestal has searched for love on Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, but it seems another show derailed her love story with Harry Jowsey.

The 29-year-old is speaking out about the demise of her relationship with fellow Netflix reality star Jowsey, and it sure sounds like there’s no hope of reconciliation.

The pair hit it off on Perfect Match Season 2, and it was evident they had a lot of chemistry.

However, that came crashing down when Jowsey’s continued claims about being a changed man came back to haunt him.

You see, he was accused of sharing a kiss with Melinda Berry.

Despite his best efforts to deny it, other cast members said at the end of Season 2 that it did happen.

Harry’s actions on Perfect Match caused many problems

Even worse, Melinda claimed that Jowsey said, “I’ll put a baby in you.”

As a result, Jessica’s trust in Jowsey diminished, but they tried to salvage their relationship following the show.

Jowsey previously revealed he was having a secret affair during his stint on Dancing With the Stars.

Now, Jessica is telling her side of the story, and it seems Jowsey’s best attempts to shed his bachelor persona didn’t yield anything of substance.

Jessica, who also searched for a lasting connection on Love Is Blind Season 6, stopped by The Viall Files and revealed that Jowsey being on DWTS weeks after Perfect Match Season 2 pretty much sealed the fate of their relationship.

Despite their best attempts to make a go of a relationship, there was much media speculation that Jowsey was romantically linked to pro dancer Rylee Arnold.

DWTS has a track record of relationships between pro dancers and celebrities, so it wouldn’t be shocking.

Jessica felt Harry’s relationship with Rhylee Arnold contributed to their breakup

A sticking point for Jessica was the social media posts between Jowsey and Rhylee, which Jessica deemed to be the “last straw.”

While Jessica understood that she had been concealing her relationship with Jowsey for a while, she revealed, “It’s kind of excruciating watching the world think you’re in love with someone else.”

Things took a turn when Jessica arrived in L.A. to discuss their relationship.

“I was just like, I can’t do this anymore. Like, I’m not doing this,” she recalled.

“And we broke up the next day and didn’t talk.”

Jessica said that Jowsey was seen leaving a Tate McRae concert with Rhylee hours after their breakup.

This hurt Jessica because they had “broke up that morning.”

“Oh, I was so mad,” she affirmed.

“I mean, I was mad. I was sad, but I was just like, whatever.”

Despite their relationship only lasting around six weeks after Perfect Match Season 2, Jessica revealed she was unsure if Jowsey ever told Rhylee they were together.

Still, she maintained that she wasn’t blaming anything “on his partner at all.”

Perfect Match, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot To Handle are all streaming on Netflix.