DWTS fans believe Season 33 cast will include returning pro dancer

As fans await the announcement of the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 cast, speculation continues about who will appear on the show.

There were recent rumors about a popular Olympic athlete joining the cast of those trying to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

In addition, previous rumors have suggested other celebs could appear on DWTS 33, including basketball star Caitlin Clark and former Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Lavin.

Celebrity contestants all need professional dance partners to help them perfect their routines for the show.

Fans have also been campaigning for and speculating which pro dancers they want to see.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A recent batch of rumors has arrived after fans believe they spotted a potential clue suggesting the return of a popular pro.

Fans are buzzing after DWTS star drops potential clue about return for Season 33

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold generated excitement for her potential return to DWTS with a new video she shared.

The 30-year-old posted a TikTok video earlier this week as she stood in a walk-in closet or wardrobe room with a pink suitcase on wheels.

“Pack with me to go to L.A. for two days. I’m super excited—quick trip. Should be pretty easy to pack for,” she said at the start of the video.

She then went through the items she packed, including new Steve Madden shoes and a few outfits, specifically mentioning activewear for the trip.

Other items included undergarments, curling iron, shampoo and conditioner, and a hairbrush.

“We are officially good to go,” she said as she closed her suitcase and revealed her casual outfit for her flight to Los Angeles.

“I cant stop watching the toiletries part its so satisfying 😂 #packwith me,” her TikTok video’s caption said.

While Lindsay didn’t reveal the purpose of the trip, it was enough to get fans speculating about why she would travel from her home in Utah to Los Angeles.

“GIRLLLL dwts??” a commenter asked, with another commenting, “Does this mean you’re going to be on DWTS.”

“Just needing active wear is making me pumped…DWTS?!?!?” a commenter wrote.

“Active wear sounds like DWTS to me,” another individual commented on Lindsay’s video.

DWTS fans message Lindsay. Pic credit: @lindsarnold/TikTok

Lindsay met up with fellow DWTS dancer in a travel update vlog

In another TikTok video, Lindsay vlogged about her work trip in L.A. and indicated she was meeting up with her younger sister, fellow DWTS professional dancer Rylee Arnold.

“Always sad to say bye to the girls,” Lindsay admitted earlier in the video while driving to the airport.

“They’re gonna be in great hands ’til I get home,” she added.

Lindsay also confessed to “singing [her] little heart out for like 40 minutes straight” in the car as she took “advantage of being alone without the girls” to listen to her favorite music.

She arrived early at the airport for her flight and enjoyed a smoothie and food at the Delta lounge before boarding.

After her flight, she continued filming until she met with Rylee, who was also waiting and filming her. The video concluded when they got to the hotel, and Lindsay said she needed to shower to get rid of her “nasty spray tan.”

Seeing both DWTS pros in the same video was enough for further comments that they were there because of the ABC dance competition show.

“Omg that totally looks like the rooms DWTS normally puts you guys up in!” an excited commenter wrote.

“Please say it’s for DWTS!” another commenter said, adding, “You and Rylee are the cutest!”

Unfortunately, another commenter replied, suggesting that they thought their trip was “just for a clothing brand.”

DWTS fans want Lindsay back. Pic credit: @lindsarnold/TikTok

DWTS fans last saw Lindsay appear on Season 30, where she competed with The Bachelor’s Matt James. Their 12th-place finish was Linday’s first season outside of the top 10.

She previously won the show on Season 25 with actor, singer, and dancer Jordan Fisher. On Season 24, she was a runner-up with David Ross. Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Victor Ortiz, and Sean Spicer were among other celebs who partnered with Lindsay for DWTS.

Fans are hopeful Lindsay and Rylee are on DWTS 33

Lindsay and her husband, Samuel Cusick, have two children: daughters Sage Jill and June Cusick. Their youngest, Sage, arrived in November 2020. Lindsay stepped away from DWTS after Season 30 and gave birth to June in May 2023.

Her younger sister Rylee debuted on Season 32, and fans hope to see her return following a solid first season alongside Harry Jowsey. Seeing the two sisters appear as professional dancers on DWTS 33 would be thrilling for many fans.

Rylee also shared a photo dump from her and Lindsay’s Los Angeles trip, which included a picture of sisters at a dinner with Madison Smith of the talent agency Smith & Saint.

Another slide featured a photo of a rack of clothes and Rylee in a possible shoot, which may have added additional credibility to the comment about the sisters participating in something for a clothing brand.

Viewers should find out within the coming weeks if Lindsay and Rylee are part of the new season when GMA officially announces the cast on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.