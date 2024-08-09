Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady apologizes to contestant after kicking part of the Primetime set

Viewers can expect surprising and chaotic moments when Let’s Make a Deal returns to primetime.

Wayne Brady remains at the helm to make sure things go smoothly, even if it means the host gets involved with the set.

Like CBS’ The Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal is on hiatus for daytime episodes.

However, both shows will air new night episodes, with Wayne’s show bringing something unique on Friday, August 16.

An exclusive sneak peek of the popular game show’s new episode arrived online with the host in action.

He also apologized to a contestant who witnessed him getting a bit physical with the set during some “Otter Chaos.”

Wayne Brady gets physical with LMAD set

After calling a contestant, Hannah, onto the stage for Let’s Make a Deal, host Wayne Brady was trying to present the game. However, he kept hearing some distracting noise from nearby.

“I’m so sorry, Hannah,” he told the contestant as he walked over to part of the set.

A small stage section had a partial room built with green walls and an “Otter Chaos” sign on the back wall. The room featured a small refrigerator, shelves, plants, and other items in disarray and knocked over.

Small fake otters were around the room, apparently responsible for all the noise that annoyed Wayne. He leaned over to one on a small table and eventually hit it with his microphone several times, knocking it off.

Wayne continued to smack additional otters inside the small room with his microphone to knock them away from where they were. He kicked one and then another to try to stop all the distractions.

The studio audience laughed and clapped as the host hilariously dealt with the fake and noisy otters on set.

“Don’t forget to spay and neuter your pets, folks,” Let’s Make a Deal announcer Jonathan Mangum joked off-camera as more laughs occurred.

“Trying to do a damn show,” Wayne said as he walked out of the small Otter Chaos room and returned to the stage.

The audience was eating it up as they laughed over the randomness of the moment.

“I’m so sorry, Hannah,” Wayne said, apologizing again.

“No, you gotta take care of business,” she replied, seeming to understand.

“Yes,” Wayne said, chuckling.

“Had to take care of my otter business. Ain’t no otter gonna disrespect me in primetime,” he joked.

Wayne takes care of his ‘otter business’ on LMAD

Unbeknownst to the audience, there was another otter to contend with. Wayne asked Hannah if she wanted $2,000 or to keep the box that Jonathan was standing behind. She chose the box.

“Jonathan, what’s in the box?” Wayne asked.

Jonathan pulled out another of the small otters, pretending it was attacking. He threw the fake otter to Wayne, who grappled with it, hit it with the mic, and even jumped on it on the floor in a mock fight.

“He ran. He ran. He fled. You’re OK,” Jonathan told the show’s host as the audience cheered over the segment.

The clip ends there, leaving it a mystery if Hannah wins a fabulous prize inside the box, such as a trip to London or more money.

There’s also the chance that it has a dreaded Zonk in there, something that contestants want to avoid.

In addition to seeing Wayne and Jonathan on Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, viewers will also see their co-star, model Tiffany Coyne, on stage.

The primetime version of the show arrives soon after receiving a nomination at the 11th Annual American Reality TV Awards for Oustanding Game Show. In addition, Wayne received a nomination for Outstanding Host, where he’ll compete against stars Robin Roberts, Steve Harvey, RuPaul, and others for the award.

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime premieres Friday, August 16 at 8/7c on CBS.