Travis Kelce will ‘shock’ viewers and fellow hosts with game show hosting

Travis Kelce has already succeeded on the football field and might soon achieve more success on his TV show.

According to an inside source, the Kansas City Chiefs star could surprise fellow game show hosts with how well he does hosting one.

Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics reported about Kelce’s upcoming game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? headed exclusively to Amazon Prime.

It’s a spinoff of the popular Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? game show, which viewers have enjoyed on various networks over the years.

Kelce is venturing into that role and others as he enjoys additional popularity and connections due to his relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

Based on the insider’s remarks, Kelce seems comfortable in the role, is an “awesome host,” and could “shock” other game show hosts.

Travis Kelce had the ‘perfect training’ for hosting a new game show

A television insider shared with The U.S. Sun that Kelce is impressing executives and producers on the set of his upcoming game show.

“It’s a shock how easygoing he is with the contestants, the audience, and the famous comedians who have come on the show for early tapings,” the insider said.

“He wants to get to know and totally win over everybody who comes into his space, and it doesn’t feel fake, not for a second,” the inside source shared.

Kelce co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, who has officially retired from the NFL.

The combination of that and Kelce participating in various events and interviews with his girlfriend seems to have helped him immensely with hosting.

“It turns out that all of his podcasting, plus the attention he’s gained from his relationship with Taylor Swift, has proven to be the perfect training for this kind of job,” the insider told The U.S. Sun.

In addition, Kelce hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, which gave him some practice getting comfortable in front of a TV audience.

Other game show hosts could be ‘shocked’ by Kelce in his new role

The TV insider continued to heap loads of praise on Kelce after he’d filmed just a few episodes of his game show, releasing later on Amazon Prime.

“Guys like Ryan Seacrest and Ken Jennings are going to be shocked at how easily Travis has transformed into the smoothest host in the game show business,” the insider claimed.

Kelce is hosting a spinoff show based on one initially hosted by popular comedian and sitcom star Jeff Foxworthy.

Seacrest and Jennings are among the newest network game show hosts. They succeeded legendary hosts Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek, respectively.

Jennings, a successful Jeopardy! contestant stepped in as one of the game show’s hosts for Trebek following the longtime host’s passing in 2020. He’s since become the ABC show’s permanent host.

Seacrest currently hosts American Idol and formerly co-hosted Live with Kelly Ripa. He replaced Sajak as ABC’s Wheel of Fortune host after Sajak officially retired earlier this year.

Both guys have big shoes to fill. Kelce already wears big shoes and excels on the football field. He seems more than ready to handle the spotlight of a streaming network’s game show.