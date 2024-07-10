Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest shut down rumors they’re feuding: ‘Friends on and off camera’

There have been talks of Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest butting heads for months now.

After Pat Sajak announced he was retiring from Wheel of Fortune, Ryan was named his successor shortly thereafter.

Ryan has received mixed reactions from Wheel watchers. Some are excited to see him take the stage this fall, while others flat-out refuse to continue watching with him at the helm.

Not only have Wheel of Fortune viewers voiced skepticism about Ryan joining the show, but so has Vanna.

Reportedly, Vanna doesn’t get along with Ryan, and the two have been butting heads ever since they began filming together for Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Recently, as Monsters and Critics reported, a source claimed that Vanna is regretting extending her contract with Sony Pictures Television, admitting she “made a mistake.”

Vanna is reportedly struggling to get along with Ryan Seacrest

Vanna was even considering walking away from the contract she worked so hard to negotiate based on the fact that she simply doesn’t “jibe” with the American Idol host.

Insiders alleged that Vanna felt as though she was “relegated to the background” once “control freak” Ryan stepped into his new role.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest prove the rumors aren’t true

But now, it seems that all of those reports are simply hearsay, based on Vanna and Ryan’s most recent social media activity exchange.

Amid all of the chatter online about their supposed tumultuous work relationship, Vanna and Ryan have remained tightlipped…until now.

Vanna put the rumors to rest this week with a post on Instagram that seemingly proves she and Ryan have no beef between them.

The 67-year-old game show hostess uploaded a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying dinner together, both of them all smiles for the snap.

In the caption of her post, Vanna set the record straight about her and Ryan’s camaraderie.

“Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!” Vanna wrote.

Ryan says spending time with Vanna off-camera is ‘always a treat!’

Ryan did his part to put the rumors to rest as well when he showed up in Vanna’s comments section with a sweet message for his co-worker.

“Always a treat!” Ryan replied. “Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites!”

Pic credit: @officialvannawhite/Instagram

Vanna’s Instagram followers were overjoyed to see the two getting along and praised them in the comments section.

“Aww this makes me so happy,” wrote @trustedtravelgirl.

Another Instagram user added, “I’m so glad to hear that you ar friends already!”

“Looking forward to this duo and the new set in the fall!” wrote another Wheel of Fortune viewer.