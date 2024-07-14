Pat Sajak coming out of retirement for Wheel of Fortune ‘final spin’

Pat Sajak fans, you’re in luck because you haven’t seen the last of the iconic Wheel of Fortune host just yet.

Apparently, Pat wasn’t fully ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune.

As it turns out, Pat is coming out of retirement this fall.

Pat may not be returning in the same capacity that Wheel of Fortune viewers became accustomed to, however.

The former host of the popular weeknight game show is making a return to the stage after walking away from his more than four decades-long career.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 77-year-old will host Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this fall, as ABC reported in its recent 2024-2025 Primetime TV schedule lineup.

Pat Sajak to host Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this fall

Pat is set to make his reemergence later this fall.

He will take the stage at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California, on October 7, 2024, which will mark Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s Season 5 premiere.

As ABC reported, “On MONDAY, OCT. 7, beloved game shows join the lineup with Pat Sajak’s final spin hosting ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ leading into Elizabeth Banks-hosted ‘Press Your Luck.'”

Pat hosted the first four seasons of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which began airing in January 2021, so he’s no stranger to the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.

Pat may be retired, but he isn’t finished working just yet

The legendary game show host is also making another type of return to the stage next year, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Pat will star as Dr. Roy Flemming at the Hawai’i Theatre in Honolulu from July 31 through August 10, 2025, in the play Prescription: Murder.

The news of Pat’s return to Wheel of Fortune comes on the heels of his last appearance on the standard-edition Wheel of Fortune on June 7, 2024 — an episode that left Wheel of Fortune fans in tears.

Although Pat stepped down as host of Wheel of Fortune, he signed on as a consultant for the show for three more years, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Ahead of his final appearance on stage before Wheel watchers, Pat sat down with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, who serves as the Social Correspondent for Wheel of Fortune.

Pat told Maggie that he was looking forward to retirement and feeling “surprisingly okay” about his decision to step down as host of Wheel of Fortune.

“[My retirement] was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I’ve had time to sort of get used to it,” Pat revealed.

“And it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run,” he added.

Pat called it “awfully gratifying” to become part of popular culture and viewers’ lives and admitted that he would much rather leave too soon than leave too late.

“It’s been a great 40 years, and I’m looking forward to whatever’s ahead,” Pat concluded.