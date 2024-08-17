Here’s who DWTS pro Daniella Karagach says will ‘definitely’ be in Season 33 cast

Dancing With the Stars returns for Season 33 with a new lineup of celebrity contestants, and fans are still speculating about the possibilities.

As of this writing, the celebs and professional dancers remain unknown, but several individuals associated with the show are dropping potential hints.

That includes DWTS co-host Julianne Hough, who recently may have revealed a contestant while appearing on Good Morning America.

In addition, several professional dancers, including Witney Carson, may have hinted that they’re returning for DWTS 33.

It’s unknown if Daniella Karagach is returning to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the Season 30 winner revealed who will “definitely” appear in the DWTS Season 33 cast, which should further drive fan speculation.

Daniella Karagach hints about the DWTS 33 cast

The recent Paris Olympics are still fresh in many people’s minds, and with that, there has been a lot of fan interest in seeing an Olympic athlete on DWTS.

According to Karagach, that seems like a lock for the Season 33 cast.

“I think there will definitely be someone from the Olympics just because if you look at Dancing With the Stars history, they usually do,” she told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview.

Speaking further about the possibilities, Karagach said she was unsure which Olympic athlete would be in the cast, but she hinted at Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

“I don’t know who it would be. Oh my God, it’d be so funny if it was the guy with the glasses. But I literally don’t know. I feel like it’s so unpredictable,” she said.

Daniella has appeared as a pro dancer on DWTS since Season 29, when she teamed up with hip-hop star Nelly and finished third.

Her second season brought her a Mirrorball win alongside former NBA player Iman Shumpert, but she finished outside the top 10 in Season 31 with actor Joseph Baena.

Daniella returned to form with singer Jason Mraz in Season 32, and the duo finished as runner-ups to winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

She’s yet to partner with an Olympic athlete, but many have been on the show and have won. Among Olympians who have won medals and DWTS are gold medal-winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez, gold medal-winning figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and eight-time speed skating medalist Apolo Ohno.

Nedoroscik commented about a possible DWTS appearance after the Olympics

Several Team USA Olympians’ names have been circulating as fan favorites and guesses for the DWTS cast. Nedoroscik, who won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, is among them.

He was previously asked about potentially appearing on the dance competition show and seemed nervous.

“One of my biggest insecurities is dancing,” he admitted while speaking to Access Hollywood.

“But I’m always pushing boundaries, just competing at the Olympics. It’s a very uncomfortable environment, and I’ve gotten comfortable with being uncomfortable, so definitely not out of the question,” he shared.

“We’ll see,” he said, laughing, after being asked if he was “game” to do DWTS.

Nedoroscik is one of several Team USA stars whose name has generated a lot of buzz online. Another is Jordan Chiles, who was stripped of her bronze medal after seemingly winning one in gymnastics.

In addition, fans have seemingly nominated Team USA rugby star Ilona Maher for the show, suggesting they’d love to see her competing on the dancefloor. Maher rose to fame via social media videos and won a bronze medal with Team USA at the Olympic Games.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.