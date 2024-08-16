Ginger Zee reveals why she tries to avoid ‘looking like a realtor’

Ginger Zee is shouting out ABC’s photography team.

The Good Morning America personality recently updated her headshots and loved the finished product.

Ginger shared a couple of snaps from her recent photoshoot on Instagram, letting her fans know that it’s been about six years since her last one.

In the photos, Ginger rocked a denim vest with matching wide-leg jeans.

In the first shot, Ginger sat on a chair with her hands beside her as she smiled for photographers.

The second slide saw Ginger standing before a white backdrop with her hands in her pockets.

Ginger’s lengthy accompanying caption explained why she was sharing the photos.

“When people caption an obvious photo shoot with ‘can’t wait to share what I am up to… ‘ it drives me nuts cause I just want to know. Who knows if the algorithm will ever give me the payoff?! Tell me already!!!” Ginger wrote.

Ginger jokes that she doesn’t want to forget to update her headshots ‘like a realtor’

“I’ll spare you the drama if you are at all interested — I hadn’t taken new headshots in like 6 years so I just wanted to avoid looking like a realtor that hasn’t updated their photo in 20 years😂,” Ginger wrote on a new Instagram post.

“Our dynamo ABC photography team with @heidi_gutman and so many others took some killer shots that I can’t wait to see 🙌,” the 43-year-old added. “@msmerylin snapped a few bts photos ❤️ @brookeglaser.”

Ginger didn’t share details about her outfit choice for the photo shoot, but we’re betting she didn’t break the bank on it.

Anyone who follows Ginger knows that she’s a staunch environmentalist.

Ginger’s style is all about sustainability

Ginger preserves Mother Earth by abiding by the #NoNewClothes challenge.

It’s been nearly two years since Ginger purchased new clothing, including shoes and accessories.

Instead, she opts to “shop” her closet, borrow outfits from others, or buy second-hand.

The movement is intended to last 90 days, but Ginger has certainly taken it to extremes.

Re/Make tells potential #NoNewChallenge supporters that their efforts could save 3,900 liters of blue water, 307 kg of CO2 emissions, nine kilograms of waste, and $286 yearly.

By taking the #NoNewClothes challenge, supporters reduce their carbon footprint, keep their money out of the pockets of “exploitive” companies, and limit the waste they send to landfills.

Earlier this year, Ginger opened up about her efforts to PEOPLE.

“We have so much clothing on this planet, and there’s nowhere for it to go,” the Chief Meteorologist shared.

Although Ginger is aware that most of her viewers notice her attire before anything else, it’s not something she’s thrilled about.

“I never got into this to do a fashion show. That wasn’t my intent,” she said of her position.

Ginger can rely on her GMA family for sustainable fashion

Ginger often doesn’t have to search far to borrow an outfit. Her ABC News family has come to the rescue on more than one occasion.

Lara Spencer and chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton have been clutch when Ginger has needed something to wear.

“It’s become this joke: We share so much that I even steal it,” Ginger joked.