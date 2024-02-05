GMA’s Ginger Zee shows off ‘big belly’ in bathroom selfie flashback

Ginger Zee shared a throwback photo to play along with a fun trend on social media.

It might be hard to envision the Good Morning America personality with a “big” belly, but she posted proof that, at one point, she did have one.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Ginger had some fun with a template in her Instagram Stories, uploading a flashback photo from one of her pregnancies.

The template asks Instagram user to add a photo of themselves to pay tribute to their “big” bellies.

The 43-year-old meteorologist uploaded her photo, which depicted her casually brushing her teeth while showing off her pregnancy belly.

She lifted her orange t-shirt in the bathroom selfie to reveal her large baby bump as she smiled at the mirror.

The caption above Ginger’s pic read, “It’s worth remembering your big belly.”

Ginger didn’t share when the photo was snapped, but the date could be 2015 or 2018 when she welcomed her sons, Adrian and Miles.

Before welcoming her sons, Ginger tied the knot with her husband, Ben Aaron Colonomos, in June 2014.

Ginger and her husband Ben Aaron’s relationship timeline

Ginger and Ben met at a charity event in 2012 after being introduced by one of Ben’s friends.

The two hit it off immediately, and Ben walked Ginger home as they strolled through Central Park.

Ben admitted that he knew Ginger was the one the night they met.

“Finally, I got her home. We said our goodbyes, and at this point, I was a goner. In love. Absolutely, this was the girl that I wanted,” Ben said of meeting his bride.

Soon after, Ben asked Ginger out on a date, and one year in 2013, he proposed, and she accepted.

The couple wed in Ginger’s native Michigan at the swanky Inn at Bay Harbor in Bay Harbor, Michigan, overlooking Lake Michigan.

Ginger’s love of camping in her home state made choosing her wedding venue easy.

“I’m from Grand Rapids, and we always camped on Lake Michigan,” Ginger told MyNorth.com. “I feel a connection with Lake Michigan, especially Up North where you can see that crystal blue water.”

“Whenever I come home to Michigan, I go straight to the lake,” Ginger added. “It’s like going to an island, but you’re home.”

The newlyweds became first-time parents a year after tying the knot when Adrian was born, then expanded their family once again three years later when they welcomed son Miles.