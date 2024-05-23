Ginger Zee slammed for ‘starving’ clothing manufacturers by refusing to purchase new clothes

Ginger Zee is under fire despite her efforts to protect the environment.

The Good Morning America meteorologist is finding out the hard way that the old saying, “Damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” holds.

Anyone who follows Ginger on social media knows she has been a huge proponent of the #NoNewClothes challenge on Instagram.

Remake World initially set out to get followers on board for 90 days, but Ginger has taken the movement to a new extreme.

Since June 2022, Ginger hasn’t purchased any new clothing items, instead opting to rent her outfits, “shop” her closet to re-wear old items, buy secondhand, or borrow clothing.

Ginger refuses to purchase new clothing to address overconsumption, reduce her carbon footprint, limit the amount of waste sent to landfills, and stop supporting companies that don’t provide garment workers with proper wages or work environments.

So far, the effort has reportedly preserved 40,702,770 liters of blue water, preserved 868,158 kilograms of CO2 emissions, prevented 38,165 kilograms of waste, and saved a total of $1,971,180, per Re/make’s website.

Ginger Zee commemorates two years of following the #NoNewClothes challenge

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Ginger recently touted her commitment to the movement, writing, “It will be two years in June since I started the #nonewclothes challenge.”

“A pause on clothing consumption for the planet & the well-being of the women (mostly) making our clothing. ⁦@remakeourworld⁩ ‘s 2024 challenge,” she continued.

While some of Ginger’s 2.2 million X followers applauded her proclamation, some felt her post was a shot at some less fortunate or detrimental to workers in the clothing industry.

Critics take aim at Ginger’s message

One of Ginger’s naysayers replied, “Unfortunately, alot of people can’t afford new clothes or rent.”

Echoing the sentiment and mocking Ginger’s post, another added, “That’s easy for me. I’m broke.”

Another X user scorned Ginger’s post, insinuating that the GMA personality’s clothing challenge is taking away from clothing manufacturer workers.

“So you’d rather starve out the people making clothes?” asked @71shadetree. “How noble.”

Ginger shows off her stylish and eco-friendly red carpet look

Despite the criticism, Ginger has proven that looking fashionable doesn’t necessarily mean she has to spend a fortune on her attire.

She recently proved this point during the Disney Upfront event at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Ginger shared a snap of herself on the red carpet for the event, looking classy and put together in a white suit with a mauve-colored tank and white heels.

Ginger didn’t mention who was responsible for her look for the evening, but her caption was humorous.

She wrote, “Every time I remind myself… other people don’t smile on red carpets… keep it cool, chill… ME: 😁😁😁😆 Had a blast at #disneyupfronts.”