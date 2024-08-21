Robin Roberts celebrates GMA colleague who is ‘moving on up’ with special tribute

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts paid tribute to a longtime colleague who she shared is “moving on up.”

Roberts has worked with the network and GMA since the mid-1990s, officially joining the show’s team of anchors in 2005.

Earlier this week, she appeared in ABC’s morning program alongside regular co-anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Their colleague Michael Strahan was absent from multiple episodes, with Will Reeve, Whit Johnson, and others filling in at the desk.

After Roberts returned from a special trip with her wife Amber Laign, Strahan took time off due to a significant family event.

Meanwhile, Roberts and her co-stars paid a special tribute to one of GMA’s longtime family members this week.

Roberts shares ‘special play of the day’ for GMA family member

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Robin Roberts uploaded a smiling selfie from inside the GMA studio.

“A very special play of the day this morn…celebrating one of our own GMA family members, Tommy!” a text overlay said on top of the image.

“He’s moving on up…plus we finally got our selfie!” Roberts’ text said at the bottom of the picture.

Robin Roberts appears in a selfie with a GMA family member. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

The man with Roberts in the photo is Tommy Foster, whom they also mentioned in a GMA segment. Tommy worked at GMA first as an intern before becoming an overnight booker for the show.

During a recent GMA episode, Johnson shared that Tommy would remain with the morning show but was “moving on up” with his position or schedule there.

Tommy has been a GMA fan since he was younger

According to details GMA shared, when Tommy was younger, he used to stand outside the show on holidays and took selfies with several of the show’s stars.

Over the years, Tommy appeared in selfies with George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Zee. Those photos appear in the post below, along with his newest selfie with Roberts and another with Strahan’s recent fill-in, Reeve.

“If there’s a barbecue on assignment, @tommyfoster_ and I are booking it,” Reeve wrote on his photo featuring him and Tommy seated at a picnic table.

“He is collecting selfies like they’re infinity stones!” GMA’s caption read, “This morning, he finally got his selfie with @robinrobertsgma LIVE from the anchor desk.”

On the Instagram post, Tommy received supportive comments from friends at GMA and elsewhere.

“So proud of you @tommyfoster_,” meteorologist Ginger Zee commented.

Gio Benitez commented that “@tommyfoster_ is the best!!!”

The GMA family weighs in. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“Yes @tommyfoster_ !!! Love this so much!!! Thanks for all you do for all of us!!” GMA contributor Lori Bergamotto wrote.

Another commenter called Tommy “One of the most hard working people I know.”

Based on the TV segment and 250-plus comments on the Instagram post, lifelong GMA fan Tommy is getting his much-deserved spotlight and recognition as a GMA family member!