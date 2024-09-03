Is Phaedra Parks joining Dancing With the Stars Season 33? Here’s what we know

When Phaedra Parks was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017, her time on the small screen seemed over.

However, she staged an epic comeback on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in 2022 and went on to star in The Traitors and Married to Medicine.

She’s more popular than ever, so it makes sense that she could add another popular reality series to her resume.

Over the weekend, a rumor spread that Phaedra was spotted going into rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Cast members being leaked ahead of their official reveal isn’t new for DWTS, so it’s certainly possible that this rumor is accurate.

The RHOA Talk shared the rumor on X.

Phaedra is rumoured to be joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ for Season 33, based on these paparazzi photos taken on set! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/2Z18DjvcVp — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) September 1, 2024

Phaedra’s infectious personality helped her dominate The Traitors Season 2 earlier this year. Still, seeing her participate in a competition that doesn’t rely on a social aspect would be more interesting.

Phaedra could be a force to be reckoned with on DWTS

Of course, your success or failure on DWTS depends on the judges’ scores and the viewer’s votes.

It’s hard to tell how she’d fare with the judges, but she does strike us as someone who would make it far into the competition.

Phaedra knows how to command a room, but it would be exciting to see if she could command the ballroom and deliver flawless dance routines that keep her safe every week.

We don’t have too long to consider the possibilities because the full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

We already know Team USA Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik landed the first spot on the cast.

Reports also circulated over the weekend that Anna Delvey had closed a deal to appear on the show, but we’ll learn the truth about that one tomorrow.

Joey Graziadei, Eric Roberts, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gerry Turner, Sutton Stracke, Amy Robach, and TJ Holmes are some of the other names that have been rumored to be on the cast.

Phaedra has been booked and busy over the last two years, so we hope she’ll be on the official cast when the big reveal happens this week.

After a lengthy hiatus, the lawyer made a stunning return to RHOA earlier this year.

Phaedra is back on RHOA

Fans have long wished for her to return to the Bravo hit, and they will get their wish when she returns for RHOA Season 16.

In recent months, the series has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons due to the negative reaction to Season 15.

Kenya Moore also walked away midway through filming the upcoming season amid allegations that she shared X-rated images of new cast member Brittany Eady.

At this point, it’s unclear whether any of Kenya’s footage will air or if the show will discard the first month or so of filming to focus more on Phaedra’s comeback.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.