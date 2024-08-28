Dancing With the Stars: A-list actor and The Bachelor alum ‘in talks’ to join Season 33 cast

We are fast approaching the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere, so it’s a bit of a surprise that we only know one competitor’s name.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Team USA Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik landed the first spot as a contestant on the upcoming season of the ABC reality series.

Given that we’re at the end of August, it’s surprising that we don’t know any more names.

In the past, ABC dropped names much earlier in the year, leading up to a full-fledged casting announcement.

However, we’ll have to wait until Wednesday, September 4, which has been touted as the cast reveal date for the upcoming season.

Thankfully, we know more names that could be in contention to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts is conversing with show producers about joining the cast for Season 33.

Eric Roberts is an A-list actor

Eric would be a big name for the series, but we’re unsure about his dancing ability.

He’s been a popular actor for over 50 years, so he definitely will come with a built-in fan base that will be watching the show for him.

That said, his success will depend on which pro dancer he partners with, assuming the negotiations move in the right direction.

Also in conversation with the producers is The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei.

The 29-year-old’s name has been mentioned for some time as someone in the running for a spot on the show.

Countless Bachelor Nation stars, including Kaitlyn Bristowe and Charity Lawson, have appeared on the show in the past and have done considerably well.

Joey made quite an impression on audiences and even got to take part in a crossover with the network’s scripted hit 9-1-1, so it’s clear ABC wants to keep him in the mix.

He also has many fans who watched him on The Bachelor, so he should be a draw and attract some of the advertiser-craved younger demographics to the show.

Are you ready for a double dose of Bachelor Nation?

If Joey does land on the cast, he could be on it alongside The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, who has been rumored to be joining for the last few months.

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Jason Kelce, and Sutton Stracke are additional names being considered for the Season 33 cast.

It will be an exciting week as we inch closer to the cast reveal, but we should probably expect some more names to be officially announced on GMA in the lead-up to the actual reveal.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.