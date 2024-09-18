DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba defends Anna Delvey from viewer criticism after Cha Cha

With the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere, viewers got their first look at who might be contenders for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and who might be going home early.

One of the more controversial celebrities leading up to the premiere was convicted con artist Anna Delvey.

Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, turned heads with her ankle monitor bracelet in various promotional content, and online critics blasted the show for bringing her in to compete.

Delvey continued to wear her ankle accessory for the season premiere, including during her Cha Cha with dance partner Ezra Sosa.

Following her first dance performance, Anna received criticism and helpful suggestions from the judges.

In particular, Carrie Ann Inaba had Anna’s back as she shared a message with the audience and viewers about their “energy” towards the fake heiress and convicted fraudster.

Carrie Ann called out the audience after Anna’s Cha Cha

DWTS saved Delvey for last in the dance order, possibly to keep viewers waiting for the controversial celeb.

She and Ezra performed the Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song Espresso. The routine immediately highlighted Delvey’s ankle bracelet, which she revealed after walking to stand behind a shopping bag featuring her initials, and someone lifted the bag out of the way.

During the dance, pyrotechnics shot up from the stage as a giant “Anna Delvey” perfume bottle and flames appeared on the screen behind her and Ezra.

After completing the minute-long routine, the duo received some audible cheers from the audience. Among those there for support were “Anna’s Friends.”

Delvey faced the judges for critical remarks, and Derek Hough admitted he was surprised at how she could be a good dancer with some work.

Bruno Tonioli said it was like “Reinventing Anna” as she worked on improving. Bruno suggested she needs to learn how to “link all the movements” for her next time on the dance floor.

Before giving any critical comments to Delvey, Carrie Ann had advice for the audience and viewers at home.

“When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in the energy in this room, and I would just like to say, let’s all just give this a chance,” she said.

“I can imagine that this is scary for you,” she told Delvey, adding, “I’m not pro or for anything that you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here.”

“Let’s all give her that space, please,” she asked viewers.

Fans praised and blasted Carrie Ann Inaba’s message about Anna

Multiple fans let Carrie Ann know they appreciated her message to Delvey, as they stopped by a September 4 Instagram post to comment about it.

One individual said, “I have so much respect for what you said regarding Anna. She’s made mistakes, and she’s paid for them.”

They mentioned that “America is about second chances” and that “she deserves a fair chance” regarding whether people love her or not.

“I love that DWTS has done that for several people, Tonya Harding, Carole Baskin for examples,” the individual said.

“what you did for Anna was top tier #humanity thank you for your bravery in that moment! It was SO needed!” another commenter wrote.

However, not all viewers quickly praised Carrie Ann for her message. Commenters on X called her out, suggesting she was wrong for it.

“carrie ann is actually so annoying. like we all know what anna did and she just made it more awkward by bringing it up lol,” a commenter posted.

“Carrie Ann Inaba stating that she’s not pro or against anything Anna Delvey has done is wild! Being on #DWTS for being famous for being a convicted con artist shouldn’t be a thing,” another individual commented.

Another commenter suggested that “Anna’s narrative in her backstory” caused the energy shift in the room when she danced.

According to Variety, Delvey laughed about wearing her ankle monitor during the footage of her narrative and story before she danced. She suggested it was “hard to leave” prison for her and was now reinventing herself as a dancer.

Her first dance didn’t go terribly, but many online critics blasted Delvey’s Cha Cha. After Carrie Ann defended Delvey, she gave her a six, as did Derek and Bruno, for a total score of 18, placing her around the middle of all competitors’ scores.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.