Are Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader dating? DWTS pro addresses romance rumors

With Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere on the way, it was only a matter of time before dating rumors arrived involving partners.

It’s happened with cast members in the past, some of which have turned into off-show romances.

There have also been rumors that got shut down in recent seasons about dance partner romances, such as Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey.

Fans began speculating about model Brooks Nader and her professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko, who seemed quite flirty during their interviews and social media clips.

In addition, photos showed the DWTS partners getting cozy in New York City around the time the Season 33 cast reveal occurred on Good Morning America.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With Gleb having ended a relationship and Brooks’s status currently unclear, there has been plenty of speculation, but are they dating?

Gleb and Brooks appeared in flirty videos before DWTS premiere

Leading up to the DWTS Season 33 premiere, many dance partners have posted videos of themselves practicing moves or simply having fun together.

Earlier this week, Brooks shared a video featuring Gleb, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, seated in a swiveling chair with wheels.

“Get up here! Let’s dance,” Emma Stone’s infamous words play, and the song’s beat begins as Gleb wheels his chair closer to the camera.

“Let’s dance,” Stone says over the beat, with Brooks sitting on Gleb’s lap and lipsynching Stone’s words.

In another fun TikTok video, Brooks uploaded to her account, the duo dances as Megan Thee Stallion’s Star plays.

After moving their arms and hips, Gleb picks up Brooks and helps her flip over, showing what’s on the way for their DWTS routines.

DWTS partners Gleb and Brooks have fun in a TikTok dance video. Pic credit: @brooksnader/TikTok

As expected, some fans reacted to the dance rumors by suggesting the DWTS partners could be together or asked if they were dating.

“They have to be tgt,” a commenter wrote, adding a reply to their comment, “Like dating.”

“Couple vibes,” another commenter said, while one commenter asked, “Are you guys a couple so hot.”

Pic credit: @brooksnader/TikTok

Gleb addressed the rumors he’s dating Brooks

In comments to Page Six on Friday, Gleb addressed those fan rumors about him dating Brooks.

Unfortunately, Gleb shut down the speculation, crushing the hopes of all the fans rooting for them to be more than dance partners.

He indicated that Brooks is “great” and they have “amazing” chemistry together, but there isn’t any romantic interest between them.

According to Page Six, Brooks’s reps didn’t respond to their inquiry for comments about the romance rumors with her DWTS partner.

Gleb broke up with his girlfriend, Elena Belle, in March after a nearly three-year relationship. He was married to dancer Elena Samosanova from 2006 to 2020, and they share two daughters: Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 7.

Headlines arrived in May about Nader and her husband of nearly four years, Billy Haire, divorcing. Several months ago, Us Weekly reported that Brooks and retired NFL superstar Tom Brady, who divorced Gisele Bundchen in October 2022, were spotted together at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party.

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation or further mention of Brooks and Brady as a couple or dating.

Based on Gleb’s recent comments, he and Brooks are only attached as friends and dance partners while competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.