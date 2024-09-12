DWTS pro Ezra Sosa reveals Anna Delvey’s ankle monitor with ‘iconic’ upgrade before Season 33

When fans saw the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 cast reveal, many viewers were surprised to see Anna Delvey as part of the competition.

The unique accessory she wore in promotional content—an ankle monitor bracelet—made her appearance even more noteworthy and eye-catching.

Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, will wear the device as she dances on the show because she was convicted and sentenced for posing as a German heiress to defraud banks, hotels, and people of $275,000.

When she appeared in DWTS promotional photos, fans immediately reacted to Delvey’s involvement, and many pointed out her visible ankle monitor bracelet.

On The View, Joy Behar suggested the show rename itself Dancing with the Felons due to Delvey’s criminal background.

As the controversy continues and the season premiere looms, Anna’s DWTS partner, dance professional Ezra Sosa, recently displayed a dazzling and “iconic” new look for Delvey’s device in a fun video for fans.

Ezra Sosa showed Delvey’s ‘iconic’ new ankle monitor for DWTS

On TikTok, Ezra shared a new video clip in which he lipsynched lines from The Princess Diaries.

“Your majesty, Paolo is exhausted,” Ezra lipsynchs as the video opens on him.

“Because, your Majesty, only Paolo can take this, and this, and give you…” he lipsynched as the camera showed Delvey holding two phones in front of her ankle.

Each phone featured images of her ankle with the famous ankle monitor bracelet.

“A princess,” says the sound bite in the video as Delvey moves the phones away.

She revealed a bedazzled ankle monitor bracelet with a sparkly and stylish look in time for the DWTS 33 premiere.

The video arrived as Delvey participated in New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, less than a week before the DWTS 33 premiere episode. Delvey and business partner Kelly Cutrone’s new Outlaw Agency produced a three-show line-up for the event.

According to Daily Mail, Delvey walked at the famous fashion event wearing an outfit that featured two ankle monitors. She’ll travel to Los Angeles for ABC’s dance competition show this weekend.

Earlier this month, ABC revealed the DWTS Season 33 cast on Good Morning America, including Delvey. Many were surprised to learn she was part of the show. With her house arrest already loosened, she also needed special permission to leave New York for DWTS.

“Well, [DWTS] approached my team and I had to request ICE for permission to travel out of state because its being filmed in Los Angeles and I’m based in New York. It took them about 10 days to get it through the system and to get everything approved,” she told People regarding her DWTS involvement.

Fans reacted to Delvey’s ankle monitor bracelet upgrade

While many fans disapproved of Delvey’s inclusion in the Season 33 cast, others are all for the entertaining ride as she appears on the dance competition show.

Ezra and Delvey’s Princess Diaries transformation video on TikTok gave weight to plenty of fan comments about the bedazzled look.

“We love a process diares reference and also this partnership!!” one commenter said.

Several commenters referred to Ezra, Delvey, and the ankle monitor bracelet as “iconic”

“Yesss that good Swarovski AB!” another commenter said.

“I know the Tailory when I see it 😍 icons all around !” another individual commented.

DWTS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @ezrasosa/TikTok

Delvey infamously posed as a fake heiress from 2013 to 2017 to defraud wealthy entities. In 2019, she was convicted to four years in prison for grand larceny and theft of services. Her release came in 2022 and included house arrest, resulting in the ankle monitor bracelet.

As mentioned, her conditions for that house arrest loosened, allowing her to travel to and compete on Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles.

The Season 33 premiere begins on ABC on September 17 and also features Olympic athlete Stephen Nedoroscik, basketball star Dwight Howard, and model Brooks Nader, among others.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.