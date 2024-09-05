The View’s Joy Behar has a new name for DWTS: ‘Dancing with the Felons’

The View is back for Season 28, and the ladies are not holding anything back!

From politics to the fall television premieres, nothing is off the table for Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest of the ladies.

One controversial topic that has come up is Dancing with the Stars casting someone still wearing an ankle monitor.

The news that Anna Delvey joined the cast is all over the news and talk shows, including Live with Kelly and Mark, and now, The View is talking about it.

This season of Dancing with the Stars has a few controversial characters competing, including Phaedra Parks, Tori Spelling, and Anna Delvey.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, fans are upset that they would cast a convicted con artist and fraudster like Anna Delvey on the popular dancing show.

Joy Behar coins the name ‘Dancing with the Felons’ for the DWTS franchise

Whoopi brought up the subject of Anna being cast on DWTS for the ladies to discuss, and the disgust was rampant.

Anna was convicted of defrauding people and served more time because she overstayed her Visa. Whoopi thought ICE should deport her, but instead, she is on house arrest.

According to PageSix, Anna was allowed to travel to Los Angeles to perform on Dancing with the Stars.

This news has prompted Joy Behar to coin a new name for the DWTS franchise: Dancing with the Felons. She made a particular point of asking Brian Teta, the executive producer, to speak to the network about it, saying, “I have an idea about a spinoff…”Dancing with the Felons.”

Sunny Haines had some problems with Anna being on DWTS, and she brought up another controversial person, Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Sunny does not like the young lady rumored to be on this season’s DWTS.

Fans love the new name ‘Dancing with the Felons’

One fan said, “Dancing with a Felon!” that was a good one Joy.”

A fan loves Joy Behar’s name, ‘Dancing with a Felon.’ Pic credit: @LibraAbsolut/X

Another fan commented on Phaedra Parks from Bravo. Her untimely exit from The Real Housewives if Atlanta had to do with some shady claims she made and only years later, she is finally making her way back to the show.

A fan of The View comments on Phaedra Parks on DWTS. Pic credit: @Numecet/X

Another fan posted a photo with the caption, “Who cares who’s on #DWTS?” Well, the ladies of The View do, and that’s who.

Joy Behar never disappoints with her quick wit about hot topics and controversies.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.