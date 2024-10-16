Dwight Howard begs for ‘one more chance’ with Lakers amid DWTS stint

Dwight Howard believes he’s ready to return to basketball with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he needs them to add him to the roster.

Howard, a former NBA champion, slam dunk contest winner, and multi-time All-Star, is trying to add another trophy: the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

He’s among the contestants who participated in Week 4, performing an emotional Dedication Night dance for his children.

Later, Howard and his pro dance partner, Daniella Karagach, survived the latest elimination as they watched their headline-making DWTS castmates exit the competition.

However, he spoke about returning to the NBA just before performing that beautiful routine on the dancefloor.

Howard even teased his comeback by begging for “one more chance” from the Lakers.

Howard begs for ‘one more chance’ with the Lakers

Before stepping foot on the Dancing With the Stars dancefloor, Howard excelled on the NBA hardwood with multiple teams. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers several times, including a 2020 NBA Championship win alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

During an episode of his Above the Rim With DH 12 podcast, he chatted with Lakers General Manager Jeanie Buss about his seasons, first playing alongside Kobe Bryant and later with LeBron.

When he returned to the LeBron-led Lakers in 2020, he wasn’t in his “prime” anymore and had just had another back surgery. Despite being cut from one team, he said he got into great shape, worked out for the Lakers, and got signed.

He called it a “perfect” season for him with the team, as that team, led by LeBron and Davis, ultimately won the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.

Howard mentioned being “so hurt” and wondering if he “did something wrong” when the team didn’t bring him back for the next season.

Buss clarified they had an offer ready for him and that things had to happen within a specific timeframe to make it work with the team and their salary cap situation. She reminded Howard that he ended up signing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers instead of the Lakers.

However, after discussing it further, they realized a “misunderstanding” led to the situation.

“I’m [still] in shape for basketball, so Jeanie, give me one more chance,” Howard jokingly begged.

During the podcast, Howard also joked that fans had previously been upset at him before for not returning to the Lakers. He compared it to a similar situation for Kris Humphries, the guy who dated Kim Kardashian.

After hearing Buss’s remarks, Howard realized the team’s decision not to sign him may have been due to his former agent not being entirely truthful.

However, he said he was glad to have cleared up the situation with Buss about why he didn’t get to return after winning the championship with the team.

Howard performed on an emotional DWTS Dedication Night

Howard last played basketball with Taoyuan Taiwan Beer Leopards in Taiwan in the 2022-23 season, following his season with the Lakers.

While his NBA future remains uncertain, his DWTS Season 33 participation continues. On Tuesday night, he and his dance partner, Daniella, performed a Dedication Night Rumba to a song Howard created, Shoot For the Stars.

All five of Howard’s children were in the audience, and he got emotional when he mentioned them in a post-dance interview.

“Thank you, Jesus, man. I just want to say that because I got my kids here, all five of them together. It’s been a while since all of them are here. I got my first born, Braylon, I love you boy,” he said.

The four DWTS judges, including former dance pro and winner Mark Ballas, scored 29 on their dance. Meanwhile, Howard and Daniella’s co-stars, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, got eliminated amid their steamy romance.

Other celebrities still competing include Olympic gymnasts Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher, former NFL star Danny Amendola, and actress Chandler Kinney.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.