DWTS Season 33 pro reveals she’s ‘eliminated’ due to injury

Dancing With the Stars is tough on all its competitors, including the professional dancers who help guide celebrities through the moves.

One of those pro dancers recently revealed she got eliminated a second time due to an injury she suffered.

Emma Slater was one of the couples eliminated from DWTS Season 33 last week, as she and her partner, actor Reginald VelJohnson, got sent home.

Taking to Instagram, Emma shared a carousel post which began with an image of herself in a hospital bed with a wrapped ankle.

A second image showed fellow dance pro Britt Stewart posing for a selfie in the hospital room with Emma in the background. Stewart was also eliminated last week with actor Eric Roberts.

A final photo in Emma’s carousel showed her leg elevated on a pillow at home with the green cast or brace around her ankle.

DWTS pro reveals an injury eliminated her twice

According to Emma’s caption, she suffered an undisclosed injury which sidelined her yet again. She shared her first post about the injury on Monday, October 14.

“Today threw a little curve ball at me but got looked after by some special people. On the phone to my mum and dad letting them know I’m ok. All is good, will be back soon 🙏🏻❤️‍🩹,” she wrote in her caption.

“@brittbenae thanks for these #memories! Thought I was gunna be cutting a rug with my fellow #eliminated pros but sadly I got #eliminated from that crew too so I think I’ll go join @thereginaldveljohnson and just sit on the couch for a bit 😂😂,” Emma wrote.

A second Instagram post featured a video of Emma sitting in a chair and holding a pair of crutches.

The clip featured a voiceover from DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba asking someone, “Are you OK?”

“Uh, been better, Carrie Ann,” the individual replied.

“They wanted to postpone it tonight. I said thank you, but it’s just not in my nature. Good luck to all my friends competing tonight on @dancingwiththestars! #Eliminated #Twice,” she said in her caption.

Emma shared several video clips on her Instagram Story to explain how she suffered the injury.

The DWTS pro said she injured her left ankle during Week 5 rehearsals. According to Emma, cameras caught her injury as they recorded content for social media.

“I just came out of a lift trick. I thought it was OK, but I obviously didn’t come out OK because my foot hit the floor, and then just did that whole rollover thing,” she explained.

She said she’d had an MRI and would reveal more details after talking to a physical therapist about it.

“Could be worse. Could be better, but I think I’m gonna heal in no time, because…I don’t know,” Emma shared.

DWTS co-stars showed their love and support

In the comment section for Emma’s Instagram carousel post, many of her DWTS co-stars reacted to the news of her injury, offering encouragement.

Among those commenting was Reginald, her partner from Season 33, who shared a trio of laughing face emojis and wished her a “speedy recovery.”

“oh no. sending love. hope you heal and recover soon,” Carrie Ann commented.

“Sending love so sad this happened to you!!” Rylee Arnold wrote.

“At least they can never eliminate your humor 😂 love you,” Tori Spelling commented.

Pic credit: @theemmaslater/Instagram

The celebrities participate in Dedication Night on the Tuesday, October 15 episode of Dancing With the Stars. DWTS judge Derek Hough is also participating in a dance with his wife, Hayley, following her health scare last year.

According to Emma in one of her Instagram Story videos, she would try to attend the show, crutches and all, to support her co-stars during the competition.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.