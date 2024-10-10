Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa mock DWTS co-stars amid romance rumors

With attention focused on their Dancing with the Stars co-stars’ rumored romance, Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa have created a few viral moments.

Rylee is participating on her second season of DWTS as a professional dancer, partnered with Olympic gold medal winner Stephen Nedoroscik.

They are among the early fan-favorite pairs competing on Season 33 to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Meanwhile, Ezra is a newcomer to the show, debuting this season with controversial cast member Anna Delvey.

Unfortunately for Ezra, his celebrity partner was one of the first several eliminations from the show, ending his attempt at a big win in his debut.

However, he’s still an avid participant on DWTS and teamed up with Rylee to poke fun at fellow dancer Gleb Savchenko and model Brooks Nader.

Rylee and Ezra poke fun at DWTS couple amid romance

A humorous video surfaced on TikTok showing DWTS cast members rehearsing on the dance floor. In the quick clip, Rylee and Ezra are up front, dancing provocatively with one another.

As they turn toward the camera, they visibly wear printed name signs on their tops. Rylee wears one that says Brooks Nader, while Ezra wears a Gleb Savchenko sign.

They’re already cracking up as Rylee has a large grin. The quick clip shows her straddling Ezra as he spins her around, and then the duo make flirty, fun faces at one another as they perform some more dance moves.

Eventually, Rylee erupted with laughter as she and Ezra just couldn’t hold it together anymore, and the dance video ended.

Fans loved the funny mocking of DWTS couple Gleb and Brooks, who were the subject of romance rumors from the start of Season 33. The TikTok video

“I feel like they have more chemistry than Brooks and Gleb though?” a commenter wrote.

“Gleb int he back clueless,” another wrote.

“I love these two. I want them to win. Even their making fun of Brooke and Glen, because they’re always flirting,” a commenter posted.

One individual said they “like this version better” than the original one.

DWTS fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @prettysummerlover/TikTok

Couple continues to react to dating rumors

During an episode of DWTS this week, the cameras caught Rylee with a noticeable look on her face as Brooks and Gleb fielded questions from Julianne Hough.

“How hard was it this week to take away the chemistry and the romance because we all know it’s there and really focus on the technique?” Hough asked the couple.

During the televised episode, Rylee rolled her eyes after Julianne’s question as she looked at Ezra.

According to a Page Six Instagram photo post (below), Rylee “forgot there was a camera on her for a second” during the couple’s question.

“That wasn’t hard at all because we’re professionals,” Brooks said as part of her answer.

The couple scored a quartet of sevens from the judges, including guest judge Rosie Perez, which gave them a 28 for their dance on Monday’s episode. On Night 2, they received a 33 for their Cha-cha-cha performed to Poison’s Nothin’ But a Good Time.

In the early weeks of DWTS, they seemingly denied or downplayed there was a relationship between them beyond working as dance partners. However, Gleb gave a different answer more recently, perhaps adding to the intrigue.

For an interview on Tuesday’s Hair Metal Night episode of DWTS, Access Hollywood asked if they wanted to clear up any rumors about their situation.

“That’s my boo,” Gleb said, looking at Brooks, who laughed at his remark.

“I guess that’s what it is,” she replied before the questions continued.

“I didn’t expect to sign up for this competition expecting to really get along with my partner as well as I am,” Brooks admitted during the interview.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model was married to Billy Haire for four years, and their divorce occurred in 2022. Gleb and Elena Samodanova were married for 14 years, and the couple divorced in 2020.

They remain in the competition when DWTS heads to Week 4, as the flirty vibes and steamy relationship gossip continue to be one of this season’s main stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.