Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader reportedly ‘hooking up’ as DWTS romance heats up

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable seasons in years.

We’ve had several awkward one-liners from Anna Delvey and questions about whether some couples are an item.

After a steamy video circulated last week of pro dancer Gleb Savchenko and model Brooks Nader kissing, it seems we have a romance on the show.

According to Us Weekly, the pair are “hooking up.”

However, the source stresses, “It’s casual for now, and they’re both just having fun.”

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While the pair have not officially confirmed they are anything more than friends, their chemistry throughout their first two performances was off the charts.

There’s a lot of chemistry between Brooks and Gleb

There’s a clear dynamic between them, but we can only speculate without them confirming that things are physical.

The source notes that Brooks and Gleb “have been flirtatious” since the beginning of rehearsals, signaling that producers made the right call in pairing them.

Despite their reported hookups, “they aren’t dating,” the source added.

“But they’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other.”

It wouldn’t be a season of Dancing With the Stars without romance rumors, but Brooks and Gleb are the only duo about whom seemingly concrete information is spilling out.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber also share a lot of chemistry, making viewers question their chemistry and whether there could be something more between them than meets the eye.

There have been many DWTS power couples over the years, so it doesn’t surprise us that there are questions about the pairings.

The competition for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy hit a turning point last week when Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling became the first two celebrities to get the boot.

Anna responded by calling the show “predatory” and claiming she was embarrassed to be cut so soon because she was improving as a dancer.

DWTS has had plenty of off-screen drama

Unfortunately, the series doesn’t work like that, and viewers are heavily involved in deciding who will remain in the competition.

DWTS is on a short hiatus and won’t air on ABC this week.

As a result, the celebrities and the pro dancers still in the competition will have a little bit longer to practice for their next routines.

ABC has confirmed that episodes will air on Monday and Tuesday next week to get the show back on schedule.

Details about the next two themes haven’t been revealed, so we may go into these episodes without much intel.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.