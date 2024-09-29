Julianne Hough reacts to Anna Delvey’s controversial DWTS exit: ‘It’s hard to go out first’

Anna Delvey was the first celebrity sent packing from Dancing With the Stars earlier this week, and we’re still stunned by her departure.

We’re not shocked that she’s been eliminated, but we are surprised by her cavalier response to not securing enough viewer votes to remain in the competition.

Julianne Hough was left reeling when she asked the fake heiress what she would take away from her time on the show.

Her response?

“Nothing.”

The backlash was immediately felt as everyone on the show looked surprised, and the viewers took issue because they thought that Anna didn’t deserve to be on the show in the first place.

Julianne reacts to Anna’s comment

Julianne, who is back for her second season as co-host, opened up to People about Anna’s response to her.

“I’m always a big believer in grace and second chances and showing up,” the 36-year-old shared.

“Also, it’s hard to go out first in the competition.”

While Anna and Ezra’s performances netted above-average scores, their time on the show was cut short due to the viewer votes.

With Anna’s dry sense of humor garnering her the ire of viewers, it was only a matter of time before the duo was cut from the show.

Julianne went on to say that she “heard somewhere” that Anna was being “silly and very literal” with her comment, which the former pro dancer believes is due to her history.

Going into Dancing With the Stars Season 33, Anna was somewhat at a disadvantage because her claim to fame was being arrested and imprisoned.

Anna was being called out before the season debuted

The View caught a lot of heat for their fierce debate about whether ABC was right to have her on the show.

Anna hit out at the show because she said there were falsehoods during the debate about whether she had paid restitution, which resulted in the show reading an on-air statement from her lawyer.

The sad part of this drama is that this was Ezra’s first season as a pro dancer, having been promoted from the troupe.

It’s a shame he didn’t get to remain in the competition for longer.

Viewers have been showering him with support and hit out at producers for not giving him another celebrity that didn’t have the same notoriety as Anna.

Dancing With the Stars is on a short hiatus and will return to ABC next month.

To make up for the break in the schedule, we’re getting two episodes in one week when the show returns, which should turn up the heat on the contestants competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.