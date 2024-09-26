Why is Dancing With the Stars on hiatus, and when will new episodes return?

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has been bursting at the seams with drama on and off the screen.

Anna Delvey stirred up controversy throughout the first two episodes and left the show this week by essentially waving the middle finger at viewers.

It was something else.

Then there’s Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader, who were caught locking lips behind the scenes.

It wouldn’t be a season of DWTS without romance rumors, but we think it’s fair to say their connection is no longer a rumor.

Coming off a rock-solid Oscars week, the series is officially on hiatus and won’t air next week. At all.

ABC has pre-empted the upcoming installment to air the Vice Presidential Debate, which features Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and his Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz.

When will DWTS return?

Pre-emptions are not uncommon on the broadcast networks, but ABC is giving viewers two episodes the following week to make up for the delay and get the show back on schedule.

The network has confirmed that Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Episode 3 will air on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Episode 4 will follow one night later in the show’s regular Tuesdays at 8/7c timeslot.

That’s a lot of dancing for one week, but at least the celebrities and their pro dancers will have plenty of time to rehearse for the increased routines.

We don’t currently have any intel on the next two themes, but we’re sure ABC will keep viewers in the loop closer to transmission.

Oscar night was a hoot and allowed the performers to dance their hearts out to songs that had meaning to them.

Unfortunately for Anna and Tori Spelling, it was their last on the show.

Tori Spelling showed promise

Tori improved in week two, but Anna’s “nothing” comment has overshadowed her exit, so it’s a real shame we won’t see Tori on the show again this season.

There were much worse competitors than Tori in the competition, but as previous seasons have taught us, the viewers have a lot of pull when choosing who stays in the running for the trophy.

The good news is that DWTS remains a strong performer in the ratings.

Tuesday’s new episode managed 4.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, likely solidifying it as ABC’s highest-rated entertainment series.

It’s hard to believe that the show was once banished to Disney+ and has now returned to a more crowded TV market with such dominance.

Dancing With the Stars continues Monday, October 7, at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.