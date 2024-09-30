Anna Delvey speaks out on ’embarrassing’ Dancing With the Stars elimination

It’s been quite a week for Anna Delvey.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant became the first boot of Season 33 alongside pro dancer Ezra Sosa.

Instead of having a gracious exit in which she thanked fans for supporting her, she created even more controversy by saying she would take “nothing” from her experience.

In a new interview with DWTS co-star Tori Spelling, Anna revealed she was shocked by her early departure from the show.

“I thought, ‘Well, they were building me up.’ It’s like, ‘Well, only if you smile more, only if you do X, Y, Z, it’s going to be so much better,’” she dished on Tori’s misSPELLING podcast.

“It felt like they put so much effort in trying to get me on the show and make me feel comfortable, just to eliminate me this early,” the 33-year-old revealed.

Anna Delvey is embarrassed about her elimination

“I see it, yeah, like an attempt of an embarrassment for us to get eliminated before Eric [Roberts] or Reginald [VelJohnson] in a dancing competition. Even though in the end, it’s not that big of a deal.”

Ultimately, Anna feels like the whole situation was “upsetting.”

“It felt like a waste of time for me to do all this for them to just discard me so easily,” the convicted fraudster added.

“I know the show was very excited to have me on, but the large part of the audience is not the people who would usually be excited about me in general.”

“I never had high expectations for [the] show for myself.”

Delvey’s confusion about the decision stems from her and Tori’s elimination before fellow contestants Eric Roberts and Reginald VelJohnson, who scored lower following the judges’ critiques.

The big issue that Anna isn’t considering is that viewers significantly impacted that first vote.

As a result, it’s easy to assume that Eric and Reginald resonated more with the voting audience than she and Tori.

Viewers were against Anna

Dancing With the Stars is a numbers game, and because of the viewer votes, we’ve said goodbye to many fantastic performers over the years, so this isn’t a new concept.

It seems that Anna firmly believes that the best dancer should win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Even if that were the case, she’d still be eliminated early on because there are much better performers, such as Chandler Kinney and Jenn Tran, who have both managed high scores in the first two weeks.

Understandably, being eliminated first would make someone feel a certain way. Still, Anna entered this competition with people calling out both her and the show producers because they believed she wasn’t a star.

Anna sounds a bit like a sore loser, so we should probably expect more commentary from her about her short time on the show.

Dancing With the Stars is on a short hiatus, but the show will be accelerated somewhat when new episodes return next month.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.