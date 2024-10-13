Brooks Nader wants to quit DWTS after ‘unfair’ critiques and ‘disrespect’ to Gleb Savchenko

Is Brooks Nader ready to quit Dancing With the Stars Season 33?

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model partnered with Gleb Savchenko and has survived the competition for four weeks.

However, a spotlight went on rumors of the dance partners’ steamy romance before the season started.

It’s continued throughout the early part of the season, including a leaked fan video of them kissing one another.

While the couple has undeniable and intense chemistry on the dance floor, Brooks may be displeased with “unfair” judges’ critiques of their actual dancing and too much focus on their romance.

Based on an inside source’s recent comments, that could lead to her decision to quit the show.

Judges weren’t impressed by Brooks and Gleb on Soul Train Night

In Week 3, viewers received two nights of DWTS episodes with Soul Train Night and Hair Metal Night. Backed by Marvin Gaye’s classic Sexual Healing, Brooks and Gleb performed a rumba that seemed to wow viewers and the show’s hosts.

However, the judges’ critiques included Derek Hough telling the couple he “wanted to see more” and felt they “wasted” the first part of the song. He said if he saw “more of the beautiful dancing,” he would’ve given them a higher score.

In addition, Carrie Ann Inaba suggested that Brooks focus on posing and the “in-between” moves for her dances.

“If you work on that, watch out because you’re not only hot, you’re talented,” Carrie Ann told Brooks.

Rosie Perez appeared as a guest judge and commented that Brooks needs to “incorporate her entire body” rather than just dancing from the neck up.

Following the judges’ critiques, co-host Julianne Hough grilled the couple about their romance, asking how hard it was to focus on their dancing.

“That wasn’t hard at all, honestly, because we’re professionals, so we know when to stop the play and get into it,” Brooks said.

Gleb began to answer the question, but Julianne cut him off, saying they needed to get to the judges’ scores. Each of the four judges gave 7 scores, giving the couple a 28 for the dance, which Gleb seemed displeased with.

Brooks might be ready to quit DWTS Season 33

According to The U.S. Sun, an inside source shared that Brooks is contemplating ending her DWTS experience.

“They felt the commentary has been a lot harsher for them than other couples who performed better and do not feel it’s fair,” the source said.

Brooks may have become “protective” of Gleb, which is influencing her perception of the show’s portrayal of them as a dance couple.

“Brooks knows she can do better and loves this experience overall but she’s talking about quitting the show,” the source shared, adding, “She won’t, I don’t think she’s actually serious when she says that but she’s mad with how the show is handling things and is mad with how they’re treating Gleb the most.”

Based on the source’s comments, Brooks and Gleb “seem happy” with their current relationship. However, friends are “worried” over “how it will play out when the season is over.”

On the second night of Week 3, Hair Metal Night, Brooks and Gleb fared much better. Their Cha-cha-cha, performed to Poison’s Nothin’ But a Good Time, received a 33 from the judges, including Kiss star Gene Simmons.

That placed Brooks and Gleb as the third-best couple of the night, sparing them from elimination for another week. Perhaps the judges are seeing improvement in the couples’ dancing or don’t want to suffer the wrath of angry viewers.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.