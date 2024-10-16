Angela Deem says she’s ‘more popular’ than Kim Kardashian

If you ask Angela Deem, she’s a bonafide celebrity.

The TLC personality is definitely a household name among 90 Day Fiance fans.

When you think of the most memorable cast members within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Angela’s name likely comes to mind.

Love her or hate her, Angela has made a name for herself in the reality television world.

Her tumultuous relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Ilesanmi, has played out for years on 90 Day Fiance and several spinoffs.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Angela’s fiery temper has created some unforgettable moments in 90 Day Fiance franchise history, for sure.

Most 90 Day Fiance fans would agree that the 58-year-old is considered popular due to her reality TV fame, but she says her popularity outweighs that of another reality TV household name: Kim Kardashian.

Angela Deem declares: ‘I’m more popular than Kim Kardashian’

Angela recently went live on TikTok, making the admission to her fans, followers, and critics.

@merrypants on Instagram captured a sound clip of Angela’s video and uploaded it to a post captioned, “In one of her recent lives, Angela has announced that she is more popular than Kim Kardashian 😂😂😂”

“I’m more popular than Kim Kardashian,” Angela is heard stating in the video.

She continues, “And I said it, and I love Kim. I love her. But I’m more popular right now because [of] this situation, and I don’t like this. I do not like it at all.”

Angela’s social media following versus Kim’s

If Angela is going off social media popularity alone, her claim is far from true.

On Instagram, Angela carries 825,000 followers compared to Kim Kardashian’s 360 million.

To further put things into perspective, Angela has 798,300 followers on TikTok, while Kim has 9.7 million followers on the same social media platform.

And, on Facebook, Angela’s 42,000 followers are a drop in the bucket compared to Kim’s 35 million.

Is Angela firing back at claims Kim wanted to help Michael?

It’s unclear what the context for Angela’s video was, but it’s likely she was referring to the recent rumors that Kim was helping Michael Ilesanmi in his legal battle against Angela.

After Angela filed to annul her and Michael’s marriage, he filed a counterclaim to divorce his wife of four years.

While Kim pursues a career in law like her father, attorney Robert Kardashian, rumors have circulated claiming that the SKIMS founder was willing to give Michael legal aid.

However, Michael shot down the rumors, telling his Instagram followers that he had “no involvement or interest in news related to” Kim.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.