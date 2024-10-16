Dancing With the Stars viewers celebrate Brooks Nader and ‘delusional’ Gleb Savchenko’s elimination

Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to Brooks Nader and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko this week.

The duo found themselves in the bottom three after netting a score of 32 out of 40, which unfortunately marked the end of their time in the running for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Brooks and Gleb had been criticized for their sultry performances as the season aired, but they didn’t receive much praise when a video of a behind-the-scenes kiss surfaced.

The ballroom has proven to be a hotbed for romances in the past, but viewers haven’t been as enthralled by Brooks and Gleb as they’d probably like to believe.

A recent report indicated that Brooks was contemplating leaving the show amid a slew of harsh critiques from the judges.

The judges’ critiques have been called out across the board this season, but viewers may have soured on Brooks and Gleb because the headlines surrounding whether or not they were an item overshadowed their dancing ability.

Brooks and Gleb’s elimination was a shocker

Truthfully, we thought Brooks and Gleb were locked in for another couple of weeks, but things can change on a dime as far as DWTS is concerned.

Fans of the show took to social media to celebrate their elimination.

“Gleb really thought he and Brooks were gonna win against Olympics and Bachelor Nation…?” said one viewer, who used a scene from Abbott Elementary to illustrate their thoughts.

Gleb really thought he and Brooks were gonna win against Olympics and Bachelor Nation…? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/pkX9KKI6HU — michael (@DWTS_BB) October 16, 2024

Bachelor Nation’s Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran have many fans and are performing very well, so it makes sense that they’d secure a large percentage of the votes to stay.

Similarly, Olympics powerhouse Stephen Nedoroscik is also getting a lot of votes because viewers are embracing his personality.

Another fan declared the episode was “perfect” because it had Mark Ballas and a redemption dance for one competitor.

2 hours of Mark Ballas, Ilona redemption dance, AND Brooks + Gleb went home? Perfect episode if you ask me #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PBWlczdReg — kpb. 🪴🦋 (@kels_2014) October 16, 2024

But the icing on the cake for the fan was that Brooks and Gleb “went home.”

Gleb is being called out for thinking he could win

Another viewer took aim at Gleb for “thinking that him and brooks were going to win the season.”

i aspire to be as delusional as gleb thinking that him and brooks were going to win this season #dwts pic.twitter.com/DAvMz2sEuM — lauren❣️ (@timelessfolklre) October 16, 2024

Another critic used a video of people cheering and throwing drinks along with the following caption:

“BROOKS AND GLEB ARE GOING HOME.”

A final viewer used a hilarious scene from The Ellen Degeneres Show to show their thoughts.

“BROOKS AND GLEB GOT ELIMINATED. WE WON. WE REALLY WON.”

BROOKS AND GLEB GOT ELIMINATED. WE WON. WE REALLY WON. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/TfD342zF17 — cloweenies ❤️🏝️🪩💃🏾 (@cloclobeans) October 16, 2024

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes because there are still some fantastic performers in the competition.

DWTS has proven to be cutthroat but the level of talent still in the process means that it will be difficult for some viewers to say goodbye to some of the celebrities.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.