Michael Strahan surprised by co-star in awkward GMA moment: ‘I can’t believe you just said that’

Michael Strahan is known for joking around with his co-stars during televised moments.

He appears on Sundays on Fox NFL Sunday during the pro football season, but mostly on weekdays on Good Morning America as an anchor.

On GMA, the former football star presents news and information alongside co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

He joined ABC’s morning infotainment program in 2016 after he ended his time next to Kelly Ripa as co-host on Live! with Kelly and Michael.

Since then, he’s become a familiar face on ABC’s morning show, with many viewers loving how the show’s main stars have fun at the desk.

During a recent episode, viewers saw Michael get embarrassed and cover his face after a surprising remark from Robin.

Michael reacted to Robin’s embarrassing remark during an awkward TV moment

The Thursday, November 7 episode of GMA included a segment featuring medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton discussing how exercise lowers blood pressure.

“Some motivation. Just five more minutes,” Darien said regarding the positive effect of extra time exercising on lowering blood pressure.

Darien spoke about a new study that involved 15,000 participants and determined that just “five more minutes of vigorous exercise was associated with a drop in blood pressure.”

He also shared that the study found that getting up and moving versus sitting and watching television for 30 minutes could lower blood pressure so much that it helps to reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Michael Strahan recovered after a surprising remark from his GMA co-star Robin Roberts. Pic credit: ABC

Robin stressed that this is “an additional five minutes” added to your routine, with Michael adding “additional vigorous exercise” as a key point.

When she asked Darien what qualifies as that sort of exercise, he said, “getting your heart rate up,” “making you breathless,” and when you begin sweating.

“Well, Michael makes me breathless and sweat. That doesn’t count?” she asked, causing laughter from her co-stars.

“I cannot believe you said that,” Michael said, becoming embarrassed and putting his hand over his face.

Darien joked that he didn’t see that included in the study as Michael recovered from the random remark.

As they concluded the segment, Michael commented that he was “speechless,” with Robin indicating it was her retaliation for him “messing” with her earlier in the show.

Another TV co-star told Michael he was ‘filing a protest’ against him

ABC’s GMA isn’t the only place Michael’s co-stars fire away at him. During a recent episode of Fox NFL Sunday, fellow analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw had an interesting exchange with Michael.

Terry offered his thoughts about the Atlanta Falcons’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

“Atlanta is one of the football teams I will turn the television on to watch. I love Kirk Cousins. I love the way he performs. He’s smart, he’s accurate. This is an excellent offense that is loaded with talent,” he said.

While saying that, Terry, 76, pretended to turn on a television with his hands, gesturing as if using knobs.

According to The Mirror, Terry’s old-fashioned technique amused Michael, 52, and co-star Howie Long, 64.

Howie asked Terry to demonstrate how he turns a TV on again and reminded him, “There’s a remote, my God!”

“Not only that, if it’s not clear, he goes up and does that,” Michael joked as he pretended to raise an antenna made with pens.

“This is not funny, America. I’m filing a protest,” Terry fired back as his co-stars kept laughing over the moment.

While his days playing the sport he loved are over, it’s clear that no matter which TV gig Michael Strahan works, he’s usually having a good time with his co-stars.