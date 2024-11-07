Kelly Ripa shares retirement plans ahead of a big change for LIVE

LIVE with Kelly and Mark will soon undergo a significant change, as the entire show will move to a new location for a series of shows.

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been working toward this move for a long time and are admittedly excited about it.

Kelly has been dealing with many changes on LIVE that are out of her control, such as the retirement of one of her good friends, Art Moore, and a new studio move in the works.

As Monsters and Critics reported, LIVE is moving to Palm Springs, California, for a week of shows. Kelly and Mark want this change and look forward to it in the coming weeks.

During this move to Palm Springs, Kelly has been vocal about her eventual retirement from LIVE, which she is actively looking forward to.

Kelly and Mark love Palm Springs and visit whenever they can, so it makes sense that this could be where the couple retires when they hang up their talk show host hats for good.

Kelly shares what her and Mark’s retirement will look like

Kelly told PEOPLE that they “manifested” the show’s move to Palm Springs and are excited about the change, even though it is not the permanent one they wish.

Many people, including some of Kelly’s relatives, have congratulated her on her move to Palm Springs as if it were a planned permanent move.

Kelly said, “My uncle has called me to congratulate me on moving to Palm Springs. I’m getting all these phone calls from people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe you’re finally moving to California after all these years.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re going for four days. Everybody calm down.'”

The Desert Sun reports that Kelly and Mark have long loved Palm Springs, and the couple’s retirement plans are taking shape.

It seems that anytime Kelly speaks about Palm Springs, she mentions her wish to retire there when she’s ready to move on from LIVE.

Kelly said, “We’re trying to show what our retirement will look like. His days occupy golfing, me learning to play bridge, us hiking together, and you golfing more. We’ve got our whole lives mapped out; we can almost see it.”

While Kelly and Mark may not be retiring anytime soon, they know what they want and where they want it to happen when it finally happens.

Kelly shared a promised pic of her bathroom decor

On a recent host chat during LIVE, Kelly shared that she has a piece of decor that her friend made in a prominent spot in her bathroom.

Kelly called the phrasing on his embroidery, “Put the seat down, you f*****,” so rotten yet accurate.

Kelly has spoken about Mark and his gross habits when she isn’t there to rein him in, saying that this bathroom decoration is necessary.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.