Robin Roberts fans react to ‘amazing GMA legacy’ as she shares throwback memory

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts recently recalled an unforgettable memory from what fans call “an amazing GMA legacy” as a journalist and anchor.

ABC’s morning program is currently having a year-long celebration of its 50-year history.

With that, many memorable moments will arrive through the show and social media highlights.

Robin has co-anchored the program since 2005, after she received her official promotion to replace a departing colleague and permanently anchor the news.

On weekdays, she appears in the anchor role alongside co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

Ahead of election day, GMA and Robin shared a memorable moment from the show featuring a few stars from the program’s past.

Robin shares a memory of a day she’ll never forget from her GMA history

To kick off their “year-long celebration of 50 years of Good Morning America,” Robin and the GMA Instagram account shared a throwback video clip.

“So glad we’re taking the time to look back at some of the most unforgettable moments on the show and celebrate how far we’ve come together! I thought I’d get in on the fun by sharing 50 of the most memorable moments I’ve had over the years,” Robin captioned the post.

“To kick off week 1 of our #50MemorableMoments…I wanted to spotlight a day I’ll never forget…Charlie and Diane’s warm welcome to the GMA Family in 2002. #GMA50,” she wrote in her caption.

Charlie and Diane are Robin’s former colleagues, co-anchors Charles Gibson and Diane Sawyer. In the video, they introduce Robin as their new co-anchor, replacing Antonio Mora since he left for Chicago.

“We do have some nice words about Robin. All she gets is nice words, no extra pay,” Gibson joked before announcing Robin would co-anchor the news on a “permanent basis.”

“I’d like to thank the members of the academy. You like me. You really, really like me,” she joked, mentioning that Mora left her a “refrigerator full of Tab” soda in his dressing room.

“I don’t have to drink it, right?” Robin asked, bringing laughter from others in the studio.

Mora became GMA’s news anchor in 1999 as Gibson and Sawyer co-hosted the program. However, he left four years later and became the main anchor for CBS’s WBBM-TV in Chicago.

That left a new position, which Robin took on admirably and continues to excel in. Many viewers watch for her daily camaraderie and fun banter with her co-stars, Michael and George, along with their presentation of the day’s important news and other helpful information.

Fans reacted to Robin’s ‘amazing legacy’ at GMA

Fans flooded the comment section of Robin and GMA’s post to share their thoughts about the morning program’s memorable moment.

“Robin you’ve been a part of my mornings for over 17 years. Thank you!” one viewer expressed.

Another told Robin, “Hope you are on gma for many years to come as one of the main hosts.”

“I remember that announcement and I was happy for her. I loved Charlie and Diane and Robin was a perfect addition. I love all the morning hosts now too!” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Another individual commented, “Amazing GMA legacy Robin, however viewers are now left wondering what happened to the Tab soda after this video clip.”

Robin’s legacy includes helping bring GMA to the top of the morning infotainment ratings in 2012 ahead of NBC’s Today show for the first time in 16 years. She did that alongside George, who took Sawyer’s spot in December 2009.

Roberts has also received many awards throughout her career and likely will receive more. In 2014, she followed in the footsteps of former GMA co-host Diane Sawyer, winning the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism. Other winners have included CBS’s Gayle King, NBC’s Tom Brokaw, and CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

2022 marked Robin’s 20th anniversary with GMA, giving her just a few more years on the morning show until she celebrates her milestone 25th. Perhaps a few Tabs will still be available to toast the special occasion.