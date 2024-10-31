Gayle King reacts to Megan Thee Stallion’s remarks after rapper admits she ‘lied’ in interview

Gayle King addressed comments made by rapper Megan Thee Stallion about her in a surprising new video.

The CBS Mornings star appeared on social media, indicating fans mentioned one particular remark to her and wanted to know what she thought about it.

The Savage rapper recently admitted in her new documentary that she lied to Gayle during a previous interview when she denied having intercourse with rapper Tory Lanez.

According to Gayle, Megan’s recent comments also included some specific name-calling that some fans mentioned.

“Hey, I’m just sitting here minding my own business. People are reaching out to me, saying, ‘Hey Gayle, Megan Thee Stallion just called you a b***h,'” Gayle said in her Instagram video.

“I know you’re expecting me to…maybe you’re thinking I have something negative to say. I do not. I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Megan Thee Stallion. Cheering her on always,” she said.

“But there’s so much bigger things that are happening in the world,” Gayle said before previewing her upcoming Gayle King in the House episode on Sirius XM.

Fans reacted to Gayle’s response in her video

Based on reactions to the new Gayle King video, many fans supported her and praised her for responding to Megan’s remarks in such a manner.

“She didn’t mean it like that,” one commenter wrote, while another posted they had “Nothing by [love] for @gayleking !!!”

“You are a class act in every way. Thank you,” another commenter wrote.

Fans support Gayle King. Pic credit: @gayleking/Instagram

Others asked about what prompted the rapper’s comments about Gayle.

“Why would Meg say that when you’ve done nothing but show support for her and sang her praises this AM? There’s a disconnect somewhere. Gotta be,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter referred to Gayle’s response as handling things like an “unbothered grown a** woman” and said, “Take notes.”

More of Gayle King’s fans weigh in. Pic credit: @gayleking/Instagram

What did Megan Thee Stallion say about King?

During the new Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words documentary on Amazon Prime, Megan indicated she previously hooked up with Tory Lanez “maybe once or twice” when drunk.

That conflicted with what she’d previously told Gayle during their April 2022 CBS Mornings interview. At the time, Gayle asked Megan questions about the 2020 shooting incident involving Tory, and Megan denied having relations with him.

In the new Amazon Prime doc, Megan admits she lied in that 2022 CBS Mornings interview and claims the question caught her off guard.

“Yes, b***h, I lied to Gayle King, b***h. First of all, I didn’t know that b***h was even finna ask me about that s**t,” she said, indicating she thought they were only going to talk about the shooting.

“Why’d you ask me about f*****g Tory?” Megan asked in the newest footage.

She mentioned they got her “off track” with the questions about her hooking up with Tory.

“That’s not even what this is about,” she said, adding, “Even I find myself consumed in the f*****g part, and I’m like, ‘Wait, this is not what this is about!'”

According to TMZ, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after firing a gun at Megan Thee Stallion and causing her injury. However, the outlet also indicates that Megan’s admission she lied has gained the attention of Tory’s legal team.