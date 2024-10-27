Gayle King goes makeup-free and says people asked if she was ‘in disguise’

Gayle King has spent years in front of cameras on national television as a journalist, anchor, and show host.

The popular morning show star has her makeup expertly applied daily for CBS Mornings, trying to look her best on viewers’ screens.

CBS likely wants its team to look great as a competitor to NBC’s Today Show and ABC’s Good Morning America.

However, Gayle recently opted to go makeup-free for a special event for her friend Drew Barrymore.

The occasion brought together Gayle, Drew, and several other stars to ditch their makeup for a natural look.

Each of them spoke about how they felt without it and shared some of their experiences involving being makeup-free.

Gayle appeared during Drew’s Bare is Beautiful episode

Drew Barrymore stood for a segment on her syndicated talk show with her friend Valerie Bertinelli nearby. Both were sans makeup.

“We’re going all makeup-free, all show long. Unveiling our true selves. Everyone in the audience, by the way, is in solidarity with us. We are all makeup-free today,” Drew said.

Drew’s special episode included a makeup-free roundtable with CBS Mornings star Gayle King and actors Valerie and Gillian Anderson.

“Listen, I don’t have hang-ups about taking pictures of myself without makeup, but it is different when you’re on national TV. It is very different when you post it on your Instagram, or you’re just walking around,” Gayle said.

The CBS Mornings co-host shared a funny story about how some people recognized her when she was out without makeup.

“I have experiences when I’m walking around outside, and people will say, ‘You kind of sound like Gayle King. Are you her?'” she said.

She says when she tells them she is Gayle King, they’ll ask, “Are you in disguise?”

Gayle said she’ll tell them this is her “natural face,” and they’ll say, “Oh, but you look so good,” but she knows that’s not what they’re thinking.

Fans reacted to Gayle sharing her makeup-free look on Drew’s show

The comment section received plenty of feedback from fans and viewers about the women embracing their natural looks for the episode. Many commented about Gayle’s look and the story she shared.

“Are you in disguise… my god how rude is that,” a commenter wrote.

Another posted, “Gayle King you look great but I would love to have my makeup done by your CBS morning crew.”

“Women (Gail) are beautiful just as they are! I see the beauty of the soul (Gail has an especially beautiful one) not the face paint,” an individual commented.

“All of you stunning,” one commenter wrote, while another posted, “I’ve always thought Gayle King needs to lose the heavy fake eyelashes….looks good.”

Fans comment on the makeup-free day. Pic credit: @gayleking/Instagram

While it’s unlikely Gayle will completely embrace that makeup-free look for CBS Mornings, she and Drew’s guests for the special episode may have helped other women feel comfortable in their natural skin.