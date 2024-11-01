Hoda Kotb dons iconic costume for final Halloween with Today before her exit

Hoda Kotb and her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, channeled several iconic characters for their costumes to celebrate Halloween.

The pair regularly appear on NBC as co-hosts of Today With Hoda & Jenna, an entertaining and informative program part of NBC’s weekday lineup with the Today Show.

Weeks ago, Hoda revealed she’d decided to leave the Today show after many years working for the morning show.

That makes each new episode extra special for Hoda, whether it’s a holiday celebration or one where she gets heartfelt comments from a guest celebrating her as a journalist and anchor.

For Halloween, she and Jenna chose to participate in the costumed fun again along with their Today co-stars.

And for their costumes, they chose a very famous pair from the classic blockbuster film Titanic.

Hoda and Jenna recreated classic Titanic scenes

James Cameron’s award-winning 1997 film Titanic captured the hearts of many people over the years and led to Jenna and Hoda’s inspired Halloween costumes in 2024.

The movie focused on the love story of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, played by actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, respectively.

Hoda represents Jack, while Jenna is his love interest, Rose, in stellar costumes and hair resembling the movie’s main characters.

Hoda wore a white button-up shirt with suspenders and brown trousers for her Jack costume. Stylists gave her hair a look similar to Jack’s in the film.

Jenna showed up with curly locks below her shoulders and a gorgeous blue dress with a jacket, impressively resembling Rose.

She and Jenna didn’t just don the costumes, either. Cameras also filmed them, reenacting several memorable scenes from the movie.

“I’m the king of the world!” Hoda yelled to recreate DiCaprio’s classic moment as Jack on the boat’s bow.

“I hate my life, and I hate my fiance, and I just think I’m gonna end it now and jump off the Titanic and escape it all,” Jenna said as Rose in one of their funny clips.

The humorous scenes continued with Jenna’s Rose joking about Hoda’s Jack drawing her like one of his French girls “wearing only three layers of Spanx.”

Hoda and Jenna also shared behind-the-scenes of some of the filming of clips for their show.

Hoda wore many great Halloween costumes on previous Today episodes

NBC’s Today stars always have fun on Halloween as they get into unique costumes. This year was no different for the morning show crew, as they represented memorable movie characters.

Some of their fun, creative costumes included Craig Melvin as Axel F. from Beverly Hills Cop, Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, and Peter Alexander as Mrs. Doubtfire.

Below, fans will notice other iconic characters such as Austin Powers, Ron Burgundy, and Beetlejuice.

A post from the Today show on Instagram also collected many of Hoda’s fun and creative costumes from past Halloween shows.

In a trip down memory lane, Hoda and Jenna were Sonny and Cher last year and Cirque du Soleil performers in 2022.

Other iconic costumes included Hoda as John Travolta from Saturday Night Fever, singer Elton John, and Yoda from Star Wars.

During previous shows, Hoda dressed up as a solo character or with a Today co-star, including former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, to represent a couples’ costume theme.

Fans express that ‘Hoda will be missed’ when she leaves the Today show

Fans enjoyed the nostalgia of seeing Hoda’s iconic costumes, including pop culture phenomenons like Peanuts, Wayne’s World, and The Flinstones.

“Are you trying to make me cry??? Love you, @hodakotb. Please don’t go,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the Today show’s Instagram post.

Another individual commented, “I can’t even imagine the show without her. I admire her so much!”

One fan called Hoda “An icon,” while another commented, “Hoda will be missed next Halloween.”

Hoda’s fans leave warm messages. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

The longtime host and anchor revealed that she planned to step down sometime in early 2025, possibly by February at the latest. She said she plans to embark on a new path now that she’s 60 and will spend more time with her family, including her two adopted daughters.

In addition, Hoda plans to write more children’s books and will continue hosting her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

Fans don’t want her to leave the Today show, but she revealed she’ll still hang around NBC in an unspecified capacity. That leaves the door open for future Halloween appearances and more of her iconic costumes on the morning program!