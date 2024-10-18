Hoda Kotb breaks down in tears after Jason Segel’s remarks about her leaving Today

With Hoda Kotb months away from officially exiting the Today Show, the longtime anchor and host realizes she’ll be missed.

However, reminders often arrive to let Hoda know how valued she is as one of the NBC morning program’s stars.

A recent interview with actor Jason Segel had Hoda laughing and later crying over what he told her.

Jason discussed his AppleTV+ show Shrinking, which just premiered Season 2 this month.

Jason’s co-stars include Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Tedd McGinley, and Harrison Ford.

After Jason praised the people he works with, he ended the interview on an emotional note as Hoda became emotional.

Hoda broke down into tears during Today interview

Hoda started her interview by praising Shrinking and how well it weaves the various emotions people deal with into it. She also said it was some of the “best work” Jason has done.

Jason previously appeared in comedic roles, including the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother and the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

He said at 44, Shrinking allows him to explore “new vulnerabilities” in life beyond his previous roles.

Jason spoke about “laughing your way through grief and crying your way through funny moments” as a concept for the show.

He had Hoda laughing several times during their conversation, including when he spoke about asking Harrison Ford to be part of the show and how he was surprised when the legendary actor agreed to it.

Jason said each of the main actors in his show could be “the lead in their own show.”

Things took an emotional turn as the interview ended. Hoda wrapped up the interview by thanking Jason and telling viewers where to see his show Shrinking.

However, Jason interrupted as he had some additional remarks for Hoda.

“And I’m gonna miss you when you’re gone,” he said, pointing at the host.

“These interviews have been some of the best of my whole career, and so I’m really grateful to know you,” Jason said as Hoda put a hand on her chest.

She soon got choked up over the actor’s kind sentiments and leaned over to pat Jason’s leg.

“Wow. Thank you,” Hoda said, fighting back tears as she sent it to Savannah Guthrie.

As the camera shifted away from the interview, Hoda appeared to stand up to hug Jason. Savannah even mentioned it as she stood with actor Eddie Redmayne and tried to tell the camera operators to “go back to the hug.”

Today fans reacted to Hoda becoming ‘speechless’ after Jason’s comments

Fans shared their thoughts about the special moment featuring Hoda and Jason. Many praised the Today star for her work on Today.

“He’s right. Hoda has always been a smart, classy and respectful interview,” one commenter posted.

Another mentioned that “Hoda was speechless. I never saw that. Love her.”

“What an amazing interviewer. Always feels like she cares and has put in enough time on her guest. Thank you Hoda,” a commenter wrote.

Another individual commented they weren’t sure how Today “will be able to find someone to fill that huge, empty space” left by Hoda’s presence on the show.

Fans shared their thoughts. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Hoda announced in late September that she was officially leaving Today after working on the show for 17 years and at NBC for 25 years. It was also a tearful moment, with her co-stars seated around her during the announcement.

Hoda said upon turning 60, she became introspective and decided what she wanted for her life in the future. According to the Today anchor, she wanted to try something new and spend more time with her family.

She’s co-anchored Today alongside Savannah Guthrie since 2018. She also co-hosts Hoda & Jenna alongside Jenna Bush Hager, which also airs on NBC following Today and Today’s 3rd Hour.

Hoda mentioned she’ll end her time as co-anchor of Today sometime in 2025. However, she said she wouldn’t leave NBC entirely and continue in an unspecified role. In addition, she’ll continue hosting her Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast.