Today fans react to Hoda Kotb’s stunning exit news

Today Show fans are upset and reeling from the news that beloved anchor Hoda Kotb recently shared on the show.

Recently, Hoda told her colleagues and online that she would be leaving the Today Show, and fans had difficulty accepting this devastating news.

Hoda has spent the last five years on the show, sitting next to Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, and if she exits the show as planned, the whole landscape of morning television will be changed.

Women have led the Today Show since Matt Lauer’s disgraceful scandal involving sexual misconduct allegations, and now, one of those mainstay hosts is leaving.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, any changes with the current always cause a stir, such as Dylan Dreyer’s new gig on another program.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Hoda has announced her departure from Today, fans are reeling and asking questions about the future of their favorite morning television show.

Fans are devastated at Hoda’s news about her exit on Today

Fans immediately started to share their feelings and ask questions about the projects that Hoda is involved in on the Today Show.

First, fans shared that they could not believe the awful news that Hoda would not be on the show much longer.

One fan said, “Nooooooooo!!!!!!!!” and others echoed her sentiment over and over. Another said, “I wasn’t ready for this news at 8 a.m.” Everyone is also sending in many crying emojis over the news.

Fans are upset that Hoda Kotb is leaving Today. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Other fans have noticed that Dylan is branching out into different projects and may soon be leaving after Hoda goes. One fan shared that they hated to say this: “But now, with Hoda leaving and Dylan gone or about to leave too, I have to find a new Morning Show.”

Another questioned the news about Dylan, asking, “She’s leaving??” Hopefully, Dylan will update her fans on any changes.

Fans react to Hoda Kotb’s news. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Another fan brought up an excellent point and asked about Jenna Bush Hager. She currently hosts a show with Hoda. The fan asked, “Does this mean the Hoda and Jenna show is also not continuing?” Others weighed in and said they were wondering, too, and one fan answered, “Yes.”



Fans are in a tailspin about the future of the Today Show. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Savannah shared about her recent trip to Italy

Savannah was recently missing from Today while her co-workers had to fill in for her. She enjoyed a trip to Italy and shared the adventure on her Instagram.

The news that Hoda is leaving Today could be one reason Savannah took a lengthy vacation in Italy, where Craig Melvin filled in for her. She may not have a chance at a long break if she has to carry the show after Hoda leaves.

Today airs on weekdays on NBC.