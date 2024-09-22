Savannah Guthrie missing from Today as a faithful co-star fills in

Things looked a bit different recently on Today as one of the beloved hosts was not in her seat at the usual time.

The Today Show’s summer season saw many changes with the hosts because of the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage. Some hosts, like Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, traveled back and forth across continents.

It was touching for fans to see how much the ladies missed their children as they left them home so they could cover the Olympics and enjoy the city of love in their downtime.

Once the Olympics ended, everyone returned home and settled in for the busy fall season, which included kids getting back to school and life settling down.

Now that fall is here and the busy summer season has ended, life has calmed down. Seeing someone take a day off is out of the ordinary and needs an explanation.

Recently, Savannah Guthrie was missing from her seat next to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, prompting an explanation of her whereabouts as Craig Melvin filled in.

Craig Melvin filled in for a missing Savannah on Today

On Friday’s Today Show, Savannah was missing, and Hoda had to explain what was going on with her absence.

In her place, a faithful face, Craig Melvin, filled in. He often fills in for anyone out on the show’s primary hour. Craig has a great rapport with all the Today Show cast, especially Al Roker.

Hoda took the time at the beginning of the show to explain Savannah’s unexpected absence on the show.

Hoda said Savannah was “enjoying a little time off, jumpstarting her weekend.”

Hoda and Savannah have young children, and as working mothers, any extra time off is welcome. Hoda has two young adopted daughters, Haley and Hope, while Savannah has two children: a daughter, Vale, and a son, Charley.

Savannah shared a back-to-school photo of her children on Instagram earlier in the month.

Perhaps Savannah scooped the kids up for a long weekend while Craig held everything together on the Today Show.

Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager on calling in sick to work

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Hoda and her fun friend Jenna love getting into trouble together. They recently were called out for being too loud at the US Open tennis tournament.

Recently, they had fun discussing calling in “sick at work” while being hungover instead of ill.

Hoda revealed something scandalous on Today. Although she has called in sick to work while hungover before, Jenna firmly said she had never done it before.

Today airs on weekdays on NBC.