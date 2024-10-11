Hoda Kotb reveals reason she quit Today show: ‘Something has to give’

With Hoda Kotb set to leave the Today Show, it likely created speculation about issues with her colleagues or the network.

However, the Today anchor recently shared insight into her reasons for quitting after 17 years with the morning program.

She announced the news weeks ago on the NBC show with co-workers, including Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Sheinele Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer.

It was an emotional moment for Hoda and her colleagues, although she admitted she would continue to work with NBC in another role.

During her televised announcement, she mentioned realizing upon turning 60 that she wanted to try something new after working as an anchor and show host on NBC for so long.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a recent interview, Hoda discussed why she decided to leave Today to free up time for her family.

Hoda opens up about her decision to quit the Today show

The October 21 issue of People features Hoda Kotb on the cover with an “I’m Excited for What’s Next” quote beside her photo.

According to the longtime Today star, she wanted her next decade to go differently than the past few. In particular, she wanted additional time with her family.

“I looked at my time like a pie. I was like, ‘This is how much time I get, and now what am I going to do with it and how am I going to carve it up?’ And I wanted it to be filled with more of them,” Hoda told the outlet.

Hoda also mentioned feeling “guilt” about trying to split her time between work and home, as she couldn’t be 100 percent in both areas.

“Something has to give if you want excellence. If you’re going to be excellent at work, something has to give at home. And if you want to be excellent at home, I mean excellent, and do all the things, something has to give at work. It can’t be equal,” she told People.

Regarding family, Hoda has two young adopted daughters: Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5. According to the New York Post, Hoda moved with her daughters out of New York City and into Westchester, New York, ahead of her announcement that she was leaving Today.

In addition to spending more time at home with her daughters, she’ll continue working on more children’s books and her Making Space podcast series.

At the end of the month, she’ll take the podcast on the road to Miraval Austin Resort & Spa for the first-ever Making Space Wellness event. The sold-out event includes mindfulness exercises, meditation, celebrity guest appearances, and more.

When is Hoda leaving the Today show?

Hoda announced on Today last month that she’d leave the show in 2025.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Hoda shared that she told her daughters she could take them to school regularly starting in January or February.

“You just have a feeling when you watch them grow, and they need a little more of me, and I need more of them, so I think it’s gonna work out,” she told Jimmy.

Part of Hoda’s work schedule included waking up at 3:15 a.m. to head into the studio for Today. Starting next year, she’ll also get to sleep in more.

Jimmy excitedly informed Hoda that she could do whatever she wanted now that she didn’t have to get up so early, including attending concerts and going on dates during the nighttime.

“This is gonna be totally weird. I’ve woken up at this time for like 17 years,” she told him.

She said she officially started at NBC 26 years ago and called it “the longest love affair of my life.”