Here’s why The Voice isn’t on tonight and when it will return to NBC

The Voice Season 26 continues to shine as talented musicians showcase their singing skills and coaches help them improve.

There will be just one winner at the end of the season, and four coaches hope the winner is from their team.

Recently, The Voice aired The Battles: Part 5, with more singers moving on with their coaches, getting stolen, or getting eliminated from the competition.

While episodes typically air on Mondays and Tuesdays, fans won’t see one on Tuesday, November 5.

The 2024 United States Presidential election coverage will preempt many television shows.

Like competing networks, NBC will air its live coverage with Election Night: Decision 2024 during The Voice’s regular timeslot.

When does The Voice return with new episodes?

The Voice will return with a new episode on Monday, November 11, at 8/7c; another new episode will air on Tuesday, November 12, at 9/8c.

The Knockouts premiere on Monday will feature Jennifer Hudson and Sting as Mega Mentors to help the singers.

In the competition’s Knockout stage, the coaches will put three singers together to sing against one another. Then, the coach must choose one singer who moves on.

Each coach also has one save and one steal as part of the Season 26 format, which means anything could happen!

What happened in The Battles Part 5?

On Monday, November 4, viewers saw The Battles Part 5 occur on The Voice. Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Buble had more difficult decisions.

With the Battles, coaches had two of the team members on stage to sing a song their coach chose. Team Buble’s J. Paul defeated Kamila Kiehne in the evening’s first battle as they sang Britney Spears’ Toxic.

Team Gwen’s Camryn Brooks impressed with her performance of Kacey Musgraves & Zach Bryan’s Remember Everything, and she defeated country singer Rowdy Shea. Unfortunately, Rowdy didn’t get saved.

From there, it was Tate Renner winning against Tanner Frick for Team Reba as they performed Jelly Roll’s Need a Favor. Michael added Tanner to Team Buble with his steal.

Next, Mary McAvoy and Michael Alexanderson performed The Flamingos’ I Only Have Eyes for You. Mary grabbed the win to remain on Team Snoop.

In another Team Reba battle, Katie O. defeated the 323 trio in their performance of Lonesome Loser, ending 323’s time on The Voice.

Team Buble had the night’s final battle, as Cameron Wright and Cassidy Lee performed Mariah Carey’s Hero. Michael chose to keep Cameron for his team.

However, Cassidy’s performance impressed Reba enough for the country music legend to steal her for her team.

Fans will await the next episode on Monday, November 12, as the Knockouts begin!

The Voice returns Monday, November 11, at 8/7c on NBC.