Gwen Stefani called out by The Voice fans for over-styled appearance: ‘Why so many changes?’

Fans of The Voice seemed to take issue with “natural beauty” Gwen Stefani and her changed appearance in a recent episode.

After a brief hiatus, Gwen officially returned for Season 26 of NBC’s singing competition show.

She joined newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble and returning Season 25 coach Reba McEntire.

The show premiered weeks ago, and The Battles Part Two arrived earlier this week in Episode 8.

Coaches faced the difficult decision of choosing between their prospective singers for their teams.

While many fans reacted to that, some disagreed with Gwen’s over-styled look.

Gwen’s updated appearance didn’t sit well with all of The Voice fans

The Voice shared a carousel post of Team Gwen featuring her and her singers for the Battles stage. Gwen appeared in the first photo with her updated look and a different hairstyle with bangs.

“here we go #teamgwen it’s time for the voice battles! you’re all amazing !! 🎤 gx”

The post collected nearly 20,000 likes and over 250 comments from The Voice fans.

Multiple commenters objected to Gwen’s unique appearance in the recent episode and photos.

“Gwen looks ridiculous. The wig looks cheap and it’s not Halloween yet,” a commenter wrote.

“I love Gwen but your stylist is way wrong with your hair style…bangs are not for you! Your beauty is so much better with your hair pulled back!” a commenter said.

Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

“I love Gwen but why so many physical changes… lips, nose etc. Gwen you were beautiful naturally before,” a commenter said.

Another asked, “What the hell is Gwen supposed to be?” and asked, “Did she look in the mirror?”

Many fans also praised the singer and her look with comments on The Voice’s Instagram post.

“So pretty Gwen you’re always so stylish!! Love seeing the judges outfit changes during each round,” a commenter wrote.

“Omg! You look absolutely GORGEOUS,’ another individual said, while a commenter wrote, “Love the hair and the outfit!”

“Yes! Team Gwen!” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

Gwen made a difficult decision during The Voice Battles

During the Battles this week, coaches had to listen to the performances of their team members and make tough choices to eliminate individuals.

For Team Gwen, her recent decision involved singers Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres. She praised them both for finding confidence when performing and eliminating their nervousness.

“I know I have to choose somebody tonight. I don’t know how to do it. I love both you girls so much. You’re both so much fun to work with, so it’s a really hard decision,” she told them.

In an emotional moment, Gwen chose Gabrielle, so Frankie was no longer on Team Gwen. She and Gabrielle hugged on stage, and Frankie told Gwen she cherished her time working with Gwen.

“Gabrielle really stepped it up, and she’s super talented,” Gwen said in a confessional, adding, “I think the more confident she gets, we’re gonna see more vocal ability.”

With Gwen choosing Gabrielle, Frankie was available to steal, so Reba McEntire swooped in to add her to the team. She joked that she set Gwen up to pick Gabrielle so she could get Frankie.

“Either way I was going to Steal because I loved your performance, your singing, everything about it. I loved her tone, her stage presence. I just loved her voice,” she said.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.