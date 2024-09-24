The Voice is back, and the Season 26 premiere gave fans so much to talk about, including Reba McEntire making history.

Reba returned for her third stint on the NBC hit singing show.

The country legend was joined by Gwen Stefani, who’s back for her eighth stint in the iconic red chairs.

Newbies Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble round out The Voice judges for Season 26.

The blind auditions did not disappoint with talent as well as entertaining commentary from the judges.

One of those audition moments left Snoop in tears when Reba did something that had him in his feelings.

Reba McEntire makes history on The Voice, brings Snoop Dogg to tears

Season 26 of The Voice brought a change to the series called the Coach Replay button. The change allows any judge to change their mind if they didn’t turn around during the audition.

Reba had regrets after contestant Kendall Eugene wrapped up his audition. Kendall finished his rendition of Don’t Think Jesus, which had all of the judges gushing over him.

Despite their praise, not a single judge turned their chair for Kendall. Lucky for him, Reba regretted that choice and opted to make history by using the Coach Replay button for the first time.

“We’ve got this new thing this year, that is a Coach Replay button. I’m going to use mine,” she expressed.

Even Snoop regretted not turning, but he knew he couldn’t beat Reba when it came to helping Kendall on the show. Snoop encouraged Reba to go give her new team member a hug.

When she did just that, Snoop could be seen lifting up his sunglasses to wipe tears from his eyes.

“I knew in my heart I wanted him on my team,” Reba stated, making Snoop tear up even more.

It was a beautiful moment to kick off Season 26 of The Voice.

What is the Coach Replay button on The Voice?

The new rule for The Voice Season 26 will certainly shake things up. Look at what happened with Reba, who used hers right out of the gate.

Yes, each coach only gets to use the Coach Replay button once during the audition process. It adds another layer to the audition process, which is needed after all these seasons.

What do you think of the new rule on The Voice?

Season 26 of The Voice kicked off with a bang. The Voice fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the double weekly episodes, which kick off the week of October 7.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.