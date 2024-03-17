The Voice’s Reba McEntire addresses claims she called Taylor Swift an ‘entitled brat’

Voice coach Reba McEntire reminded people not to believe everything they see online, including random quotes without any authentic source.

Last week, a rumor arrived online that the music legend blasted fellow singing superstar Taylor Swift.

That rumor was reportedly started by a Facebook page called America Loves Liberty in a post about McEntire’s National Anthem performance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Swift also attended the game, but not as a performer. Instead, she was among cheering fans who supported her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Kelce and company would win a thrilling game against the San Francisco 49ers by a final score of 25-22.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page above shared a message suggesting that McEntire wasn’t happy with Swift.

Reba shut down claims that she made remarks about Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl

In their post, the page claimed McEntire had criticized Swift’s behavior during her National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl, even calling her an “entitled brat.”

The post suggested that McEntire was “disappointed” to see “Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event.”

“I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat,” the Facebook page claimed McEntire said about Swift.

On Saturday, McEntire took to her official Instagram, where she shared a screenshot of the Facebook post and shut down the claims in her caption.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry,” Reba wrote.

Throughout her stellar music career, McEntire collaborated with artists like Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and Brooks & Dunn. She’s yet to perform a duet with Swift, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

It was previously revealed that McEntire was “the biggest fan” of Swift and her impressive music career.

This past December, Access Hollywood caught up with Reba during an event and mentioned that Swift was now dating McEntire’s celebrity crush, Travis Kelce. The media outlet asked if this changed McEntire’s favorable opinion of Swift.

“Yes, it has. I don’t like her anymore,” she said with a straight face before looking around and finally saying, “I love her.”

Fans showed support for McEntire and her ‘good reputation’

McEntire’s Instagram post racked up over 100,000 Likes and 3,000-plus comments. Many individuals rushed to defend the music legend and show their support.

“your good reputation…I knew you did NOT say that..,” part of one commenter’s message said.

“Set the people straight! You know we love you, @reba!” commenter wrote.

Another commenter said they realized once they observed the “stupid story” it was all “lies.”

“@reba leads the industry with class, she would never do anything like this. People need to get a life,” the commenter added.

McEntire, known as the Queen of Country, has likely achieved a reputation as a class act from her many years in entertainment, business, and philanthropy.

Her success in music is well-documented. She’s had 25 songs atop the country music charts, many of which came in the 1990s, including You Lie, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, and How Was I to Know.

In 1992, she officially opened Reba’s Ranch House, which provides care for caregivers whose loved one is hospitalized in North Texas or South Oklahoma.

According to the official website, they’ve since welcomed over 35,000 families to the original location and opened a new and expanded Reba’s Ranch House location.

Reba is now among NBC’s The Voice coaches since debuting on Season 24. As Season 25 is underway, she’s looking for her first win as she competes with fellow coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and newcomers Dan + Shay.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.