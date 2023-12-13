Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift praise for surging NFL jersey sales

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is recognizing just how big an impact dating Taylor Swift can have.

Travis is officially dating the music superstar following much speculation they were together.

Due to her worldwide success, Swift has legions of fans globally, affectionately referred to as Swifties.

The singer has attended multiple Chiefs games since rumors first arrived that she and Travis were seeing each other, which has led to surges in sales of tickets for games and merchandise.

However, her loyal fanbase is not only helping the two-time Super Bowl champion – but also his brother Jason Kelce.

During a recent episode of the brothers’ podcast, Travis and Jason spoke about how much Swift’s fans have helped their NFL jersey sales.

Travis and Jason say Swifties have helped with jersey sales

During the New Heights podcast, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Travis and his jerseys are the “No. 1 and No. 2 top-selling jerseys in the United Kingdom.”

A graphic of the top five jerseys for the UK appeared on-screen with Travis’ teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, just behind Jason. Below Mahomes was Jalen Hurts, the starting quarterback for Jason’s Eagles team.

“Doesn’t make any sense at all,” Jason said as he and Travis reacted to seeing their respective teams’ star quarterbacks lower on the list than them.

“A lot of Swifties over there in the UK?” Jason asked his brother, who said, “Gotta be.”

“It’s the only reasonable solution to all of this,” Travis said.

His brother joked that his jersey was No. 2 because people were buying it “on accident” after hearing “this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift.”

Travis said they are more likely fans of Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, after seeing her in the Kelce documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

“They’re supporting Kylie. Shout out to Kylie. Shout out to Taylor. Thank you guys,” Travis said.

Jason also thanked all their friends across the pond for their support in purchasing their jerseys.

Interestingly enough, Jason’s popularity is ahead of his brother’s in the United States. According to NFL Shop, the Philadelphia Eagles star has the No. 5 jersey in November sales, while Travis sits at No. 8.

After another shoutout to all those across the pond who bought their jersey, Travis said he and his brother would have to find a way over there during the offseason.

Travis to celebrate Swift’s birthday with epic bash

Wednesday marked Swift’s 34th birthday and the day her Era Tour film came to streaming services.

Based on reports, the singer celebrated Tuesday as she dined with celebrity friends Selena Gomez, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry.

Travis didn’t attend the dinner or the group’s trip to the exclusive club Zero Bond in New York City. However, he has a bigger celebration for Swift on the way. As Monsters and Critics reported, Travis is throwing a star-studded birthday bash for his girlfriend in NYC.

Swift was recently named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year. In addition to being featured on the cover, an exclusive Swift interview included her opening up about her relationship with Travis.

The singer revealed they’ve been dating since this summer and mentioned Travis’ story from his podcast months ago, where he spoke about trying and failing to give his number to Swift.

The singer seemed to enjoy the whole situation and said Travis’ callout on the podcast was “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said.

Swift has now been seen at various Chiefs games, much to the delight of Kelce, his family, teammates, and fans. And the UK fans also seem enamored with their relationship.

If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue dating, the NFL might want to schedule a regular season match-up between the Chiefs and Eagles for one of the league’s London appearances.