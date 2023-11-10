Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany slammed for appearing in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign

Brittany Mahomes received backlash after she revealed she’s part of reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS campaign.

Brittany, the wife of NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, appeared in photos and videos with her husband and two children to promote the 2023 holiday items.

As fans likely know, Brittany has also become good friends with Taylor Swift, who is dating Mahomes’ Kansas City Chief teammate, Travis Kelce.

Swift has been seen at various Chiefs games, watching from a comfortable booth alongside members of Travis’ family and Brittany.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Brittany and Taylor dining together in New York City with other celebs, including actress Blake Lively.

Due to their association and some feuding involving Kim and Taylor, some of Swift’s loyal fans seemed to enter Instagram comment sections and called out Brittany.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes appear in SKIMS holiday campaign

A collection of new photos and videos shows the Mahomes family in matching plaid red and black SKIMS loungewear as they have fun around giant red bears.

“Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” Patrick and Brittany say in unison at the end of one clip.

“THE HOLIDAY SHOP IS NOW OPEN! The Mahomes Family kick off the festivities in our seasonal Cozy loungewear,” a caption for the SKIMS Instagram post says.

It mentions that the new holiday lineup includes “15 limited-edition collections” for the family.

SKIMS shared additional posts, some featuring the same outfits as above and others with different selections from the holiday lineup.

In a SKIMS carousel post, Brittany and her “mini-me,” as the caption describes, wear matching Logo Plush Pointelle loungewear as they pose with a large red bear for the shoot.

Brittany also shared several posts on her official Instagram to announce they were part of the SKIMS holiday campaign.

Swifties blast Brittany over her SKIMS association

While many commenters praised the cuteness overload shown by the Mahomes family in their SKIMS photos, more than a few called out Brittany for associating with Kim K amid her friendship with Taylor.

“Brittany made a bad mistake modeling for Kim Kardashian’s company. Taylor Swift can not and will not be tainted by the Kardashian name,” one individual commented.

Several fans defended Brittany, indicating they believed “Taylor could care less” and called the situation with Taylor and Kim “Ancient history.”

“Love this family but why be affiliated with the immoral family Kardashians ! Don’t taint your beauty!” a commenter wrote.

“Hmmm… feels like a back stab to her ‘new bestie’ But then again, #opportunist #fakeswiftie,” another commented.

“You done chasing TS around the world…Ms no loyalty..,” wrote someone, seeming to attack Brittany for the SKIMS decision.

Comments are limited on Brittany’s posts, so she may have decided to shut down any further criticism from possible Swifties coming for her.

Kim was part of the Kanye and Taylor feud

As many Taylor fans likely remember, hip-hop star Kanye West famously interrupted the singer during her MTV VMA acceptance speech in 2009, leading to a headline-producing feud.

Kanye married Kim in 2014, and two years later released his song Famous, which included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b***h famous.”

A statement Taylor released via a rep indicated she wasn’t aware of the “I made that b***h famous” line in Kanye’s song. However, several months later, Kim told GQ that Taylor “totally knew that that was coming out.”

The reality TV star also showed what appeared to be a Snapchat conversation between Taylor and Kanye, with the singer telling him, “go with whatever line you think is better.”

Over a year later, Taylor’s song Look What You Made Me Do arrived on her 2017 album Reputation. Fans believed the song was about Kanye, and its music video also had visuals aimed at the hip-hop star.

It’s now six years later, and Brittany Mahomes seemed cool with most Swifties until she appeared in a campaign for Kim’s SKIMS. However, as one commenter mentioned, the whole feud seems like “ancient history” and is unlikely to cause a rift in Brittany and Taylor’s friendship.