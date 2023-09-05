Kanye West and Bianca Censori ‘being investigated’ for NSFW act on Venice boat ride

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori keep making headlines with their public indecency event in Venice, and now it’s in the realm of legal repercussions.

The controversial rapper made headlines last month after images of the couple seemingly engaging in an intimate moment on a water taxi began circulating.

In the pictures, bystanders photographed Kanye as the rapper sat in the back of the water taxi with his buttocks partially revealed (implying his pants were down) with Censori in a very suggestive position.

According to the Daily Mail, the taxi driver is expected to be questioned by Venetian officers, signaling charges/fines might be in the works for the couple.

The site says the driver will be questioned about the event and what he witnessed. Additionally, spectators of The College Dropout rapper’s incident are being asked to send all media they have of the account.

Here is what was said by local authorities to the outlet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are under investigation

Speaking to the outlet, a law enforcement official says, “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished.”

The Venetian law enforcement official adds, “You could clearly see his trousers were half down, and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat, and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”

The same source says that the images lack mystery of whether or not the couple was in a vulnerable state of intimacy and that if Venetian prosecutors decide to pursue charges, relevant embassies will be contacted. They also cite “acts contrary to public decency” as the charge being investigated, which is punishable “by administrative sanction.”

More officials weigh in on Ye and Bianca Censori’s controversy

Elisabetta Pesce, Venice’s Councillor for Public Security, stated that the water taxi incident was a disrespect to the city’s culture and values.

Talking to Daily Mail, she says, “Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world.”

Another source close to Mayor Luigi Brugin Venice also expressed hope that the couple will face consequences for their disrespectful behavior. “These public acts of spectacle are not what we or the millions of tourists who come here each year wish to see and we take a very dim view of it,” the mayor’s source adds. “We can only hope that the prosecutor imposes a fine and then the couple will think long and hard about their behavior if they return to Venice in the future.”

The report states that the water taxi company has banned West and Censori from using their service again. Furthermore, the driver was clueless about the intimacy occurring on the vehicle.

Ye and Bianca Censori’s marriage and more

Those unfamiliar with the happenings surrounding Ye and his personal life, the Grammy-winning rapper tied the knot with Censori in January — two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Bianca Censori was a Yeezy designer before their marriage and was head of architectural design at the shoe division.

The wedding ceremony occurred in a private Beverly Hills location, but no official marriage filings have been made, raising questions about its legitimacy.

Since their union, social media has been in a frenzy, mainly because Kardashian fans have noted that the two look oddly similar. As one fan acknowledged at the time, Ye clearly “has a type,” and another labeled Censori a “copycat Kim.”

Regarding their Venice account of public indecency, the original report says the couple might face a fine of €5,000 to €10,000.