Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy designer in a private ceremony

Kanye West pictured at a Vanity Fair Oscar’s Pary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly got married again less than two months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The controversial rapper reportedly tied the knot with a Yeezy employee named Bianca Censori in a private Beverly Hills ceremony on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Per her LinkedIn profile, she is the head of architectural design at Yeezy and has held the position since November 2020.

West and Censori reportedly exchanged wedding rings but did not legally file for their marriage.

West was spotted dining with his new partner and wearing a ring on his wedding finger when he arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

The Stronger rapper has had a string of girlfriends since splitting with Kim.

He was last seen with the Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, who declared she was single after West praised Adolf Hitler in an interview.

The 45-year-old rapper has kept a low profile after a string of interviews in which he expressed antisemitic views and consequent bans on various social media platforms.

Adidas reportedly looking to sell $530 million in Yeezy merchandise

Adidas is reportedly trying to figure out how to sell $530 million worth of Yeezys, after the multinational company cut ties with the rapper, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The outlet reports that high-level staff warned internally that the company was “over-reliant” on the sales of the popular Yeezy footwear.

“Behind the scenes, things with Ye were bad already for a long time,” a former manager told the Financial Times, continuing:

“He was constantly misbehaving — changing his mind, postponing projects, not respecting Adidas timelines.”

Under mounting pressure in late October, the apparel company released a statement announcing that they had cut ties with West, citing the rapper’s antisemitic remarks and hate speech.

Just before Ye lost the lucrative contract, he boasted in a Drink Champs interview that Adidas cannot drop him regardless of what he said, specifically his antisemitism.

Kanye West’s longtime friend and former President of G.O.O.D. Music says they are no longer on speaking terms

Rapper Pusha T revealed that he is no longer tied to G.O.O.D. Music in an interview with XXL.

Pusha has been a longtime friend of West and was the president of his record label for about seven years.

He told the outlet that Ye is no longer speaking to him because he does not support his antisemitic and hate speech.

The rapper cited Ye’s Info Wars interview in which he declared that he loves Hitler.