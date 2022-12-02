Kanye West under fire for praising Adolf Hitler in recent podcast appearance

Kanye West at the 2nd annual Midori Green Halloween Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

It’s another day and it’s another Kanye West controversy making headlines.

Only here, the details are more troubling than ever.

Recently, Ye was in the news for allegations claiming he shared explicit photos and videos of Kim Kardashian with Adidas employees.

The sources also made claims of a toxic workplace that included a sexualized work environment and emotional abuse by the rapper himself.

Now, Kanye is back in the news after an appearance on the Alex Jones InfoWars show. His appearance makes all the antisemitic remarks from the past feel tame in comparison.

Here are the details of that appearance by the College Dropout rapper where he claims to “like Hitler.”

Kanye praises Nazis and Hitler

There is nothing subtle about this interview. Ye came on the show wearing a black mask, commonly seen in places like his Donda concerts.

Ye brought forth a series of conspiracies about the Jewish people and escalated the conversation further when it turned to Adolf Hitler. To the point that he gave the historical figure false credit for the invention of highways, microphones, and more.

And then it got weirder when it turned to praise. The once-beloved rapper stated, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.” The conversation then made Jones uncomfortable as Kanye doubled down saying to the host, “I like Hitler.”

Kanye on Alex Jones:



"Well, I see good things about Hitler also." pic.twitter.com/9zXjtCVqdQ — Blaze Music (@blazemusicmedia) December 1, 2022

Alex Jones is a name that usually welcomes controversy. He’s a commentator typically known for claiming public figures are lizard people and was sued for making false reports about the Sandy Hook shooting.

But even Jones felt the need to push back at Kanye, saying Nazis were “thugs.” To which Ye shockingly responded with, “They did good things too. We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

He further adds about Hitler, “He had a really cool outfit and he was a really good architect. And he didn’t kill 6 million Jews.”

Kanye faces backlash for Alex Jones appearance

The blowback from Ye’s appearance has been justifiably big. Everyone from director Judd Apatow to conservative voices like Meghan McCain has blasted the rapper.

McCain (daughter of the late John McCain) had a few choice words to anyone who gives the rapper a spotlight saying, “F**k Kanye and everyone who keeps giving him a platform.” She went on to retweet many other critics of Ye’s antisemitic remarks.

Jewish celebrity Josh Gad chimed in with his concerns. The Beauty and the Beast actor writes, “No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”

Judd Apatow (director of Knocked Up and 40-Year-Old Virgin) observed Ye’s mask and compared it to a human sphincter, writing “Kanye literally became an a**hole.” The picture itself in Apatow’s Tweet shows Alex Jones and Kanye West posing for a selfie with Ye’s black mask awkwardly puckered inward.

Kanye literally became an asshole. https://t.co/9i1BTb5DQD — Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 (@JuddApatow) December 1, 2022

And the list of angry reactions to Kanye’s podcast appearance goes on.

When Ye’s antisemitism rhetoric began, the Gold Digger rapper lost a major business partner when Adidas dropped his name from the brand. The musician also lost his agency CAA soon after. Chances are the fallout will continue.