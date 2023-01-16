Kim Kardashian’s fans think Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ sure looks a lot like The Kardashians star

The Kardashians fans say Kanye’s new wife looks like Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West has a new woman in his life – and she looks a lot like the famous reality TV star.

Last week, the “Stronger” rapper, 40, apparently “married” his employee, 27-year-old Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, in an intimate Beverly Hills ceremony. (Though the couple reportedly exchanged “I do”s and wedding rings, they have not yet filed a marriage certificate to make the commitment legal.)

The surprise wedding came just two months after Kanye finally settled his contentious divorce from Kim after seven years of marriage.

But when the news broke on social media, fans of The Kardashians were quick to notice a striking resemblance between Censori and Kanye’s ex, from their high cheekbones and plumped lips to a shared penchant for black clothing.

Though the Yeezy designer recently debuted a new blonde pixie cut, in the past, she has worn her hair long, straight, and dark brown in a style very similar to Kim’s.

One fan pointed out that the troubled rapper “has a type.”

The Kardashians fans say Kanye’s new wife is a ‘copycat Kim’

On social media, The Kardashians fans quickly pointed out the similarities between Kim and Kanye’s new “wife.”

On Instagram, one commenter compared Censori to a “Kim wannabe,” while another added, “So basically he married copy cat Kim.”

Even fellow celebrities chimed in, including comedian Heather McDonald, who called Censori “Kim before Ozempic,” referring to a diabetes medication commonly used in Hollywood for weight loss.

It’s unclear how long Kanye and Censori have been romantically involved. According to her LinkedIn profile, Censori has worked for the Yeezy company as an “architectural designer” since November 2020.

Last month, the rapper released a song called “Censori Overload” in honor of his new bride, which includes the line, “The Bible said I can’t have any more sex ‘til marriage.”

Kim Kardashian in her ‘quiet girl era’ as Kanye moves on

Though news of the wedding shocked observers on social media, one person apparently wasn’t surprised, Kim Kardashian.

Last week, a source close to the SKIMS mogul told Page Six that Kim “hates” Censori and has long suspected something may have been happening between her and Kanye.

The source said Kim’s dislike of Censori was well-known around Yeezy HQ.

“She’s pretty,” the insider added, and “Kim hates pretty girls.”

Kim has not explicitly commented on her ex’s new marriage but did take to Instagram in the wake of the news to share a cryptic quote about being in her “quiet girl era.”

Kim and Kanye have four children together — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

