Travis Kelce planning a celeb-filled birthday party for Taylor Swift

Swifties near and far are celebrating today because December 13 marks the day their queen, Taylor Swift, was born.

Fans of the singer are already flooding her page with birthday messages, but we also hear that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has something fun in store.

What do you get the girl who already has everything? Well, an epic birthday party attended by her fabulous celebrity friends, that’s what.

Reportedly, Travis is planning a big bash to sweep Taylor off her feet.

The hot and heavy twosome made their romance public in September, and it seems we’ve been watching the couple’s every move play out in the media.

Taylor has been spotted at several of Travis’ games, including the latest one where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Despite the loss, Kelce had his girl by his side to comfort him, and now it’s his turn to do something special for her.

Travis plans to spend Taylor’s birthday with her and several of her celebrity friends according to Us Weekly.

Their sources reveal that the football player “wants to throw the best party possible” for the Shake It Off singer and her “close friends.”

Some of those close friends could include her longtime besties Selena Gomez and Blake Lively, along with Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne.

Her friend Sophie Turner will likely make the guest list as well, as the two have grown closer since the Game of Thrones actress split from husband Joe Jonas — who’s also Tayor’s ex.

For now, there are not a lot of details about the birthday party, but it will reportedly be in New York, and since Kelce made it clear that “Money is not an object,” we’re expecting something fabulous.

Taylor Swift starts her birthday celebration with BFF Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift kicked off her birthday celebration the night before the actual date, and not surprisingly, her BFF Selena Gomez was right by her side.

They had dinner on December 12 at the popular Zero Bond restaurant in New York City, joined by actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Taylor is just warming up for what will undoubtedly be a memorable birthday after not only a successful Eras Tour but recently being named as Person of the Year by Time.

Happy birthday to Taylor! We can’t wait to see what Travis plans.